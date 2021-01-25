Squawker, you are still in a state of denial about mask-wearing. You use the mayor's father for an example. Did you ever think that just maybe a maskless bar patron visited or worked at the facility? Shame on you.
When your hatred for one man is greater than the love for your country, then you are truly the problem.
Joe and Jill went up the hill to start to heal the nation. Trump went down, that evil clown, to face incarceration. That Masked Man
My African-American mother is 68 years old and has had breast cancer twice. She has not been called for a vaccine. We have registered with the Department of Health, but no response. We called several pharmacies on the website, and they are full. I see all these people in the news getting a vaccine. What is the big secret to getting one?
The $15 minimum wage means less jobs, less hours, less businesses. You will still be broke and have to work two jobs to pay your bills.
Jennifer and Phillip at Starbucks on Dawson Road: I have been to all the local Starbucks, and you guys are the very best. Your tailored customer service for grinding support, understanding patience and untiring friendliness is immaculate and unexpected. Thank you for your service.
Tom Purcell, America got a good laugh the other day. It was better than SNL. It was called the inauguration of JRB III, backed up by 26,000 totally unappreciated troops. Can you say "Go sleep in an unheated parking garage with two bathrooms?"
People continue to spread false rhetoric about the virus. The problem is most folks don't have the intelligence to determine who is spreading it, the educated doctors or the Facebook self-proclaimed experts. Either way, it is your choice as to who you believe speaks the truth.
Let's spend some time ignoring the 46.8% of the voting population that talk of doom and gloom coming but think a liar and con artist like Trump was a great president. It explains why Trump chose the mentality of the Republican Party and called his supporters "those disgusting people!"
Godspeed, Larry King, Godspeed.
I thought you had to be at least 65 or a first responder to qualify for the COVID shot.
Joe Biden is in way over his head as president. His first approval rating was 48%. Trump's first approval rating was 56%, and Obama's first approval rating was 62%. Our country is in big trouble.
So the Democrats feel the need to spend money to remove Trump from office though he is not in office? Based on that "logic," Biden should be impeached for issuing an executive order to wear a mask on federal property then not wearing a mask at the Lincoln Memorial. Harris should be impeached for encouraging riots. Obama should be impeached for weaponizing the IRS, the FBI, the NSA, and the CIA.
It's a common tactic among SMRs. When their racism is exposed, they accuse the accuser of racism. Now they are accusing Commissioner Young of racism for exposing Commissioner Fletcher's racism. Please, Ms. Fletcher, move that restaurant to Lee County. And remember, Trump lost; Biden won ... Get over it. From the blue state of Georgia, Signed Yours Truly
