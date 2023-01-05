squawkbox@albanyherald.com
McCarthy is getting what he deserves. His bullying tactics is nothing short of bad behavior learned from Trump.
To reduce violent crime in this country, they need to do more than arrest people, only to be sent back out on the street to commit the same crimes. Police spend half their time arresting the same criminals over and over again. Put criminals in prison and keep them there. They don’t belong in society.
Electing the incumbents to their offices and expecting better government has got to be the height of stupidity.
Congratulations, the midterms are over. The Democrats have maintained the majority of their power and have rewarded you with rising gas prices. You didn’t realize they were manipulated pre-election to help influence the vote? You were played. But, have you learned? Will you learn after two more years?
If Gov. Goober expanded Medicare in the state of Georgia, all of the rural hospitals would open back up.
Need another reason not to go woke? The European woke crowd and some in California are now using the term “minor attracted person” in place of pedophile, glossing over the horrible, violent predatory nature of these sicko criminals. To protect their feelings.
I was amazed at the number of murderers who are waiting to stand trial in Dougherty County (per Thursday’s Albany Herald). I knew crime had gotten progressively worse, but the extent is startling. Maybe use some of that school zone camera money to do some actual police work?
I feel sorry for those two belligerent, habitual liars that always try to goad the Patriot squawker. While I don’t agree with all his writings, I have noticed that the Patriot tells the truth, even when it doesn’t look good for his stance. That never happens with the other guys.
So how much money did our previous councilman get from bribing business owners to get his votes as a councilman? Why would anyone think he wouldn’t do it again with more influence as mayor?
Well, the gov has won the election and is set to do a no one can touch me lame-duck term for the next four years. His first order of business: Start collecting the gas tax again. It obviously wasn’t needed, but he doesn’t have to worry about getting elected ever again.
Elon Musk tried to buy Joe Biden, but China wouldn’t sell.
Owner-occupied homes in Albany are 40%, one of the lowest in the state. So what do our foolish commissioners do? Go up on already very high property taxes. Higher taxes equal higher monthly payments, so more people do not qualify for loans. I do not think the majority of commissioners understand that.
I have already given up on all my resolutions for the new year except one ... I’m listening to more Van Morrison and Warren Zevon.
The Republicans have a new bumper sticker out, which is sent with your NFT trading cards. It says, “Let’s go, Kevin.”
Educate yourself about political candidates before possible rerun efforts. One to look at is Stacey Abrams and her “Hype House” and campaign fund spending. Check it out in an Atlanta Journal article. It quotes her campaign staffers.
