To the squawker who is worried about Trump’s freedom of speech: Neither Trump, nor anyone else, is free to foment insurrection .
I certainly hope the Georgia Department of Revenue will be able to contact the thousands of out-of-state voters to let them know how much state income tax they will owe for 2020 and 2021 since they were “Georgia citizens “ when they cast their votes.
Some advice for the president: When you find yourself at the bottom of a deep hole, stop digging.
Kudos to all involved with the Change Center recovery support center and to what seems to be their forward-thinking support and cooperation with law enforcement.
Dr. Gregory Michael, a pro-vaccine doctor, died within two weeks of getting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Fellow squawkers, have you read that anywhere other than here? We are not being told everything we need to know by health care practitioners and the media.
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush was right. A Trump presidency would be chaos.
What a sad display of insurrection and sedition by Trump supporters and domestic terrorists storming the Capital building. Imagine a group of black people doing this. The National Guard, SWAT, DOJ, FBI, you name it would have been there before the protesters even got to the front lawns. Double standard at its highest.
We have had a clown in charge for four years who was enabled by the GOP in the Senate and House. And one who incited his rapid cult to invade the Capitol to support his lie of a stolen election. So just what do we have to “get ready” for? Insurrection 2.0?
Will The Albany Herald still allow us freedom of speech in our squawks?
The Dems want to stain President Trump so he won’t be able to run in 2024. They are really frightened of President Trump, and I would be too if I was them. When he runs again in 2024, the Democrats will be at their wits end. Pelosi and Schumer will be too old to run, which will leave Trump as the legal winner. By that time, he will have figured out how the Democrats cheated during the 2020 election.
Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you better make room for a boat in the driveway.
Did you see what Donald Trump just tweeted? Ha! Me neither. That Masked Man
7.6 million registered voters in Georgia.,4.8 million voted in the runoff. So 37% didn’t care about their country.
What will Masked Man and Yours Truly have to squawk about now, since they only brought negativity to the Squawkbox? Will they now get all defensive? Time will tell.
Churches are complaining about contributions. If I were a minister in COVID times, I would do something besides Facebook posts that we are all doing at no charge. To justify my income from the parish, I would at least have been calling every single member routinely, showing concern. A minister with a weekly message does not justify a hundred grand a year.
The government needs to get out of our lives and out of our pockets.
Someone needs to say it and keep repeating it. Trump sent rioters after those on his hitlist: Pence, Pelosi, Romney, Schumer, McConnell, etc.
