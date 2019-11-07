Roger, I was quite stunned to see you involved in such unsavory activity -- which did cost you the election, no matter what you and Chad say -- but I want to thank you for your service to Ward IV. One bad thing doesn't erase many good things.
I really don't believe Gillionville Road runs through the campus of ASU.
The squawker complaining that "do-nothing Democrats" should be passing bills on lower prescription drug prices and infrastructure is wrong. The Democrats in the House have passed those bills, but the Republican Senators, led by McConnell, won't allow votes on them or anything without Trump first approving them.
Oh, the wailing of seniors in the waiting room of doctors' offices when they learn their “new” Medicare plans that they chose have a $40-$200 copay per visit. Of course they do get a toaster prize for changing over. Good luck changing back to original Medicare.
Sign-gate isn’t what cost you the election, Roger. When you were first called about the low-income housing project in our neighborhood, you said you knew nothing about it. It’s your responsibility to know what‘s going on in your ward. Especially things that have a negative impact on property values.
Excellent story on Don Barnes and 38 Special in Thursday's Herald. I'm glad to see he's still rocking and look forward to hearing him and the band perform Friday at the Municipal Auditorium.
Impeachment is a farce. God's chosen one will not suffer such indignity.
Squawkers asking for prayers for wicked-hearted Democrats needs prayer more for trying to do God's job of judgement. They support Trump to continue to abuse children, lie to Americans, curse Americans, curse immigrants, practice adultery, molest women, bribe foreign leaders, bow to dictators and ignore funding 100% of all veterans' health care.
Why did God create Adam before Eve? He didn't want anyone telling him how to make Adam.
Cracker, working-class Trumpians will not be allowed to vote in 2020. It's already in the works. Our Constitution is at stake.
Help me understand while the conduct office is investigating the hazing incident on ASU campus. Is this criminal? Another cover-up.
Democrats are so skilled at what they do. They could do their work in their sleep. Based on their wild ideas, I am fully convinced they do their work in their sleep.
Chad Warbington on the Albany City Commission: Get ready for much longer commission meetings. This man has to comment on every little thing that's discussed, whether he knows anything about it or not.
Congratulations, Bo Dorough. You have a tough fight on your hands, but you are absolutely right: The people have been whining about change, and now they have a chance to make it happen.
Another Republican squawker whose views are based in lies and not reality. You talk about "do-nothing Democrats." What exactly did Republicans do in the first two years of the travesty that is the Trump presidency? Pass infrastructure, lower drug prices, trade deals, the wall? The House has sent hundreds of bills to the Senate that Moscow Mitch has done nothing about.