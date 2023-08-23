squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

If 90% of all time and resources are spent by media on politicians and politics, partisan politicians on re-election, U.S. in bickering, war and entitlements, public in divisive self-serving activism, how and by whom do the real and significant problems of this planet and humanity get solved?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags