I see in the news where Georgia had administered 5 million vaccine shots for COVID. The population of Georgia is just north of 10 million. Twenty-three percent are under 18 years of age, so by my calculations we are approaching 70 percent. Good job Georgia. And thanks.
Very much enjoyed recent article about re-emergence of Rwanda after the atrocities. Hope for the people and gorillas.
Only you know what happened during my dog’s knee surgery that left him suffering and dead within a week. Your lack of honesty, openness, compassion and empathy is appalling.
The 22-year-old shot to death by police in Minnesota has no one but himself to blame. He was in violation of his bail, for armed robbery no less, with a warrant to be arrested on sight. He decided to resist arrest just as he chose to commit armed robbery. He should have just behaved himself and asked for a lawyer.
In no civilized nation should we see a headline that reads “Shooting suspect purchased assault rifles legally.” That Masked Man
I don’t know what planet all these woke people came from, but they need to pack up all their ignorance and go back there immediately if not sooner.
Maxine Waters needs to have her mouth closed until she quits yelling for continuation of riots. She should be told to shut her mouth unless spoken to. She is a racist and purely bigoted. Being a Democrat affords her no excuse.
Open all high school and college sports to all. You want to play that game, try out for and make the team — no gender restriction. No male and female sports. Just one team representing that sport, comprising those good enough to play competitively. Fair for all.
Are you intimidated or offended by chains? So many people claim to be, but then they will buy a large chain and chain their dogs. Dogs do not need to be chained anymore than a human. If you can’t afford a proper pen for a dog, then don’t get one. Unless you are kin to Michael Vick.
Trump has criminalized Christianity, and SMRs are afraid to speak up.
I agree with Duane “Dog” Chapman’s idea: Guns police carry on their body should contain rubber or wooden bullets. He is a successful bounty hunter who has killed no one in a career of more than 40 years.
FOR SALE: My white privilege card. Never used. No free food, housing, college or anything. I had to work all my life and pay a boatload of taxes. I prefer cash but will trade for a race card.
When will the mainstream media understand we can’t change history, no matter what happened 40 or 50 years ago. Society has to move on and be better.
It takes me a lot longer than 10 seconds to charge my phone.
I had to go to the courthouse today, so I rode around downtown in the Roosevelt, Madison, Monroe, Flint area. Made me think of all the commissioners always talking about tearing down dilapidated buildings. It came to me: If we do that, we will have nothing but vacant lots. I mean, can you see anything being build on the vacant lots?
Our new president, who promised to be a uniter, has done absolutely nothing to unite our country, especially Georgia. He despises the South.
