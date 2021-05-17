squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Guess what? Thanks to the Lee County Commission, we’re headed toward being the laughingstock of southwest Georgia. Thanks, county “leaders.”
How was this last shredding event advertised? I have a trunk full of papers needing to be shredded from the canceled event. I never saw anything about the event held this last Saturday. Wish KADB would do a better job of advertising.
I guess that at least half of the unmasked shoppers will not be vaccinated and may get the virus by not abiding by CDC guidelines. Republicans that refuse to wear masks and get vaccinated will be the majority to get the virus, be hospitalized and possibly die. There will be less Republicans to vote, giving Democrats an even bigger majority.
I, too, was amazed by all the people who came out for Saturday’s shredding event. It’s hard to believe two trucks were filled before the time of the event was even over.
If I am to be insulted by you, I must first value your opinion. That just isn’t going to happen.
I think the Squawkbox should be a sounding board for calling out businesses with the worst customer service. AT&T by far gets my vote. When you report a problem, they say it will take a week or more. It takes the whole time and then is fixed on the last day in a few minutes. The problem is never with my phone or line but somewhere else.
Way to go, Willie Moody. You have always made your hometown proud. And way to go, Mayor Bo Dorough, for honoring a deserving person.
Sanford getting our share of the $10 billion earmark money. Sherrod’s SWGA Project for Community Education getting $2 million to set up a community food hub. This and their other enterprises should help get us out of the food desert.
If anyone deserves a visit from some very unpleasant folks, those Russian hackers lead my list. Put the fear into anyone else considering similar action. No one should be allowed to profit from such actions. Don’t tell us they can’t track the money to its final destination.
John Wheaton, given your abrupt exit from Probate Court, it would have seemed that you would have learned your lesson. Obviously not. If my tax money is used to pay off someone you and other commissioners libeled, I will do everything I can to make sure none of you are re-elected.
It’s a shame the way the city spends money on unnecessary things. The cameras in school zones are a waste of money. There are areas like Sherwood and Lake Park where all the children are car riders. We need to vote those commissioners out and work on all this crime, killings, and God knows you don’t see a policeman in your neighborhood.
Dr. Fauci says vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask when outside. News flash ... I haven’t worn a mask while outside since Day 1 that the pandemic hit the U.S. No need to wear a mask outside in the fresh air.
Fletcher, stop wasting ink and newsprint; the people who blindly follow Trump are never going to change their minds. They’re never going to judge anyone on their performance in office ... they’re only going to heed their master’s call.
God is my master, Trump is my leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.