If you want to buy votes in America, promise a tax cut or better a rebate. After almost four years of Kemp’s Trump bootlicking, which has turned into boot kicking, Kemp is employing the oldest of shell games to garner votes.
I am what you consider a yellow-belly, egg-sucking snake-in-the-grass communist sympathizer liberal. I LOVE AMERICAN PATRIOTS, i.e. military, first responders, teachers, etc. Wearing a MAGA hat and waving an American Flag with FBiden on it is not patriotism.
Wacktionary definition: Damnocracy — The action of politicians seeking election. At peril of demise are the nation’s constitution and sovereignty; create racial division, abolish legislative rules to increase voters, eliminate immigration controls, buy votes promising raises, and spend trillions on fraud-ridden entitlement and stimulus programs.
Thanks to the Squawkbox editor for printing some of my Squawks last year. And Happy New Year to the Squawkers I agreed with, the Squawkers I didn’t agree with, and the editor.
Carlton, never heard of Henry Gross. More of a “Great American Songbook” kind of girl. But listened to and Spotified “Shannon.” Thank you. Loved the article. Old dog open to new tricks.
Democrats don’t hate America. We want it to be better.
I’ve become a fan of Will Thault’s writing, but I really couldn’t follow his latest column. Might have been above me, but I had trouble following the logic.
I see where our U.S Secretary of Agriculture is pushing for farmers discriminated against in USDA lending; not all farmers, just minority ones. Remember the Pickford settlement? Was it not enough?
I’ve been telling everyone how great Henry Gross was forever; I also thought “Plug Me Into Something” was an amazing album. I’m glad there’s someone else out there who appreciates this man’s music, and I’m glad you got a chance to talk with him. And, yes, “Shannon” is a classic.
I have been a Democrat most of my life, but this president takes the cake. If he had addressed the border, finished the wall, I might have felt different about him. I certainly feel sorry for illegal aliens wanting a better life, but we have rules and regulations to becoming a citizen. Ulterior motive? Clear as day; illegals are going to be allowed to vote.
Mr. Editor, need we remind you that you do your best work when you write about music and topics that have nothing to do with politics?
What does SMR (small-minded Republicans, ed.) stand for? It seems to be Yours Truly’s favorite epithet, and I’d really like to keep up but even the Internet has failed me.
I am so sick and tired of hearing about voting rights. No American citizen is denied the right to vote, but they should be denied to vote illegally and that includes ballot harvesting, voting more than once and dead people voting. Show your photo ID and stop crying.
Don’t forget, Squawker, if this were the 1700s and 1800s, all of the rioters from summer 2020 would have been hung, too. I’m all for that ... 200 or so rioters compared to thousands of rioters over a summer? You’ve got yourself a deal.
