I honestly believe if Herschel Walker admitted he killed someone in the past and announced he planned to do so again if elected, these yahoo “patriots” who are trying to make America “great” again would still support him. Even as our state becomes more of a laughingstock.
Almost T-boned by a racing white car chased by a racing yellow-splashed black mustang. An angel’s breath away from death, and you may be next. One cannot be ruled who will not be leads to systemic lawlessness and disregard for everything else but self.
Yet another Herschel hypocrisy gets a spotlight as another women comes forward sharing this guy’s exploits and actions.. Yet another denial. This is like listening to someone who is 400 pounds and 5 feet tall claiming they are not obese they are just undersized.
The older I get, the more the beer companies tighten those twist-off caps to a higher torque. So I always carry pliers.
The more I read the Squawkbox, the more I understand why the state of Georgia is 49th in education.
To the lowlife that stole the fall arrangement I made for my parents’ graves at Crown Hill cemetery: Your day is coming. It will not be a day of celebration for you, yet an eternity of pure pain. Enjoy.
It’s Halloween, and the only thing on TV is splatter movies and they set off blossoming psycopaths. Why not some creature features that you can watch with your grandmother and nothing bumping and grinding like “species.” Keep it clean.
LSMRs get upset when you catch them in a lie. It doesn’t matter that your post was about Social Security, not Medicare. Your attempt at revisionist history was a lie. Medicare benefits many Americans. Republicans are the only threat to Social Security. Propaganda won’t change that. Signed, Yours Truly
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris preach equality progress, but their policy failures tell a different story. People of color are getting hit the worse with the Democrats’ failed policies.
Squawker, I thought I was being clear by saying I am not a supporter of Lorenzo Heard. You called him unsuitable and an outright embarrassment. The same can be said of Trump. I was pointing out Republican hypocrisy and dishonesty because they denounce Heard and support Trump. The Equality Man
Confused, angry and obviously not very intelligent Pat Riot: My squawk went right over your pointed little empty head. I have a problem with all 240 of the deaths from the Texas freeze, regardless of their age, race, gender or political affiliation. Unlike you, I care about all people in times of disaster.
Got a $5 Aldi coupon in mail today, Oct. 26. It’s good from Sept. 29 ‘til Oct. 12. That’s got them started on the right foot.
I am the last person in Georgia to knock the military. I am a vet. But our military bases cost a lot of money. So for the two-star general saying Sanford Bishop got 20,000 jobs for Fort Benning, were they really needed? And, no, I am not a Walker fan either. But I am an American fan.
Herschel was the best “Family Values” candidate the GOP could find.
