The much-despised Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised $2 million for Texas relief efforts. I wonder how much Ted Cruz raised while he was in Cancun. That Masked Man
Texas grid shutdown crisis: a forewarning picture to the nation should the $29 trillion debt and current Congress continue to financial collapse. Eating now the seed of next year’s harvest, in lunacy we grope, unprepared for the coming deprivation and suffering when there’ll be no government bailout and no wood to burn.
His worshipers say Donald Trump is still having an impact on American politics. Yep, you can see it in the actions of creeps like Tom Cruz. Talk about two rotten birds of a feather.
It is terrible that CNN and MSNBC can’t worry about real wrong things in America instead of worrying about Ted Cruz’s trip with his daughter. Don’t worry about serious problems that you get paid to handle. Stay with what you as a Democrat can handle. Have another impeachment.
What this country needs are more unemployed politicians.
President Biden is sending more socialism (disaster emergency funds) to hard-hit Texas. State Republican leaders might not accept it again. It’s like Obamacare to them, and Texans don’t need it.
They call it the Lone Star State. The way its politicians are acting, it must also be the lone brain state. As their people are freezing and dying, they’re playing idiotic politics. Trump is no doubt so proud.
Looks like the Biden administration says they are going to start funding WHO next month. U.S. taxpayer dollars going openly and directly to the Chinese propaganda machine. What a wonderful way to spend our money.
One SMR wants to “remind” the newly elected Senators that they don’t represent the Democratic Party, but all of Georgia. Funny, I don’t remember them ever reminding any Republican that they represent the entire state. I know you’re upset but your lives will improve once you let go of the fantasy that Trump will return. He won’t; he lost. From the Blue State of Georgia, Signed, Yours Truly
Hey, Masked Man, are you riding your white horse? Gas is already up 30 cents a gallon. Better get ready because old kissing Joe is going to take us back to the good old days.
On one side of his mouth Joe Biden preaches ending systemic racism, on the other side of his mouth he says African Americans and Hispanics are too dumb to use the internet. So much for ending racism.
I love how you frontrunner Republicans show your allegiance: Mitch McConnell was your brilliant semi-savior — while in favor, of course, with your savior in the White House — but when he spoke the truth about your savior’s criminal actions, you wanted him removed. You people definitely are cult members.
Calling this current crop of Democrats progressive has got to be one of the sickest jokes of all time. You are about to find out why they are called the blue party. Neve thought I would see Americans willingly vote to give up freedoms that many countries are killing to achieve. The greatest country ever created is headed to third-world status ... tsk, tsk.
