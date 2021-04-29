To the squawker who saw the person eating in the Dumpster, did you offer to help? Bet you didn't.
The Albany City Commission reduces the city manager's purchasing authority to $40,000? Do they want the next city manager to be a leader or a lacky?
Congratulations to the Rawson Circle folks who did exactly what citizens are supposed to do when they oppose a proposal in their neighborhood: They united, didn't make demands, and used the system as citizens should. Is anyone surprised Demetrius Young voted for the proposal. He is a representative of one.
If you refuse to take the vaccine because you are afraid of side effects or you don't trust government, you have tested positive for stupid.
Smart move by the city in not granting the rezoning in Rawson Circle. They would have had a hard time explaining how they listened to one doctor's wife and not a whole neighborhood.
Carlton, I could not agree more. The networks are trying to stuff these mixed-race couples down our throats, and I for one am not swallowing.
Is pickleball something that you put on your hamburger?
I hope the commissioners don’t tear down my house since Express won’t pick up my trash. Albany is looking more like a dump every day. Why won’t the commissioners make them do their job?
It's really exciting seeing all of the things going on in the community this weekend. If we do it smartly, we can actually do things again without restarting the COVID cycle. Here's hoping for the best.
LeBron James refuses to meet with a black L.A. Police officer, as it would destroy his narrative.
These people who say they're not getting the vaccine out of some misplaced loyalty to Trump are really out of touch with reality. Trust me, when you get the virus like he did, you won't get millions of dollars worth of health care in the matter of a few days.
My sons' lives mattered. Getting justice has failed. Addicts' lives matter. Dealers should be prosecuted to the max.
A big shout-out and thank you to Marcus Craft for maintaining Homer Fillingame Road in Terrell County; such a shame a private citizen has to do what the county road department refuses to do.
Is Phoebe charging for COVID tests now?
Please help protect our police and first responders! Thank you.
Nine out four people who voted for Biden now wish they had not.
In Tuesday’s Squawkbox, Yours Truly is again squawking about racism. Give him credit where credit is due: He should know, because Yours Truly is by far the most racist person to ever squawk in our Squawkbox.
I know most of America’s problems could be done away with if the Democrats would rid itself of Biden, Harris, Schumer, Pelosi, Abrams, Warren, Ocasio-Cortez, Warnock and a host of others. (Oh, I forgot about loud-mouthed Waters.)
A man's fragrance should be discovered, not broadcast.
Thanks for the editorial, Carton. You nailed it. Thanks for treading into forbidden waters for all of us who have noted what you did and kept our mouths shut. We that agree still exercise the purse as our voting tool.
Let's all hope and pray Biden does not find out what comes after a trillion.
