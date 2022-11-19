squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Trump announced he is running for president again. He described himself as a victim. He was given $250 million from his dad to start out in life. Yep, he’s a victim.
squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Hey MAGA morons, did you happen to catch Herschel’s vampire rant? Pretty bizarre, right?
SMRs, Trump has lost some big-money donors now that he running for president for the third time. So you should send him your last three dollars to help him out.
Sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.
There is very little Nancy Peloci and I agree on, but she understands politics and was able to push through Democratic programs and will be sorely missed by the Dems.
Further proof of Republican profiles in courage: McConnell wins Republican Senate leadership by a 37-10-1 secret ballot. These folks cannot even speak their mind and vote their conscious in their own space openly. This is what leadership is?
Why should I listen to Paul Ryan? He has had no mouth for six years as far as I know. Now all of a sudden he wants to express hos opinion? I don’t think so. As far as I am concerned, he can pound sand.
Hey, Patriot, what makes you think we want you to go anywhere? You claim you want to fight for your rights like you’re being oppressed. I guess equality seems like oppression to the privileged. So you know, we aren’t going anywhere either, and we’re going to take what’s rightfully ours. Best part: There’s nothing you can do about it. The Equality Man
Governor Kemp got re-elected on the coattails of Sleepy Joe’s economic policies. That’s why we are No. 1 in job creation.
I think WALB has forgotten that the “ALB” in “WALB” stands for “ALBANY.” They don’t identify with Albany any more.
While he was a brilliant athlete, the crossover between the two fields is unrealistic and untenable for Herschel Walker. Would you want Donald Trump playing pro football? Most politicians come up through the ranks beginning with local elections. Walker lacks that training. It is important that the citizens of Georgia not confuse his field of expertise.
Another Carltonism: I am not useless; I can always be used as a bad example for conservatives.
While it’s true “Trump isn’t running for [the] Senate” (he’s announced he’s running for president), another of his lying, clueless, completely unqualified Mini-Me’s is. But you MAGA RINOs will vote for Walker in the runoff anyway because you want that seat. How “sickening” is that?
Brian Kemp is the worst kind of hypocrite. He’s tossing around money that he’s taking the credit for, but it all came from the Biden administration. Kemp speaks with forked tongue. And we’re stuck with this phony creep for another four years.
“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude.” Harry S Truman
The Democrats’ secret weapon to ensure another victory in 2024? Donald Trump.
OK, Squawker, I didn’t vote for Herschel Walker because he’s a liar, hypocrite, psycopath, moron, carpet bagger and he’s totally, completely incompetent. Had nothing to do with Trump. Happy now?
