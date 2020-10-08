squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Your editorial in Wednesday’s paper was dead on the spot. I am a black American, and I have always maintained that we give people too much. I think that if clients are given subsidies, they should be required to go to school and get trained for a job. Change needs to come. The most needy are not being served.
Dear masked man, I don’t believe in karma.
I sure agreed with Carlton’s article in Wednesday’s paper, and the person who said he wasn’t voting for Trump, he was voting for all that America stands for. If the other party gets in, we will see a different country and people will wonder what happened.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Rock both support Joe Biden. Don’t be dumb as a rock; support Trump and vote every Democrat out.
No one thinks Joe Biden is a “saint.” We don’t need a saint. We need a lucid POTUS. That is, a leader who takes the coronavirus, economy, and racial division seriously. Much is made about Trump’s not taking a salary. Well, he uses “the United States of America” every time the Secret Service stays at one of his hotels. You know what’s truly sad? Anyone who continues to make excuses for Trump but claims to “actually care about this country.”
Justice Clarence Thomas is a dictator of religious freedom vs. gay marriage. His predecessors once used religion to punish black men like him who married white women. Religion is a belief or idea that people choose to live by. Marriage is also a choice but requires a legal state contract without any religious permission. Most know this, but power makes some forget they are not gods.
Looking around, I think it should be a law that we take an IQ test before voting because most folks really don’t know the issues. Learn the issues; don’t depend on someone to tell you who, when and how to vote.
Why do Auburn fans wear orange? So they can dress that way for the game on Saturday, go hunting on Sunday, and pick up trash on Monday.
Trump’s a saint for not taking a salary? Look at the money he’s stolen from the country by not paying taxes and by filing bankruptcies to keep from paying debts. Yeah, that few grand will cover it. You apologists and excuse-makers need to step back into reality.
So annual flu shots are mandatory for Phoebe employees, but they still must sign consent forms? Mr. Steiner, forced consent isn’t really consent. This isn’t Nazi Germany.
Is it true that the Dougherty County teachers are required to teach in person as well as virtual? Lee County teachers either teach virtual or in person, not both. I would like to see an administrator try to teach both. Teaching is the hardest and most important job there is.
Carlton, “legal cheating” is an oxymoronic. If one is paying lower taxes as required by law, that’s not cheating. The challenge to you is to find a single person who knowingly pays higher taxes than required by law. Otherwise, criticize the Congress that writes laws influenced by the lobbyists and donors to their campaign.
Inherent goodness of mankind? I would bet that the Native Americans who were slaughtered by the thousands would disagree with you.
