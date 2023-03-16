squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Recently overheard at the grocery store: Albany would be such a nice place to live if it wasn’t for the crazy locals. Time for everyone to clean up Albany, for our own good health and well-being.
squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Recently overheard at the grocery store: Albany would be such a nice place to live if it wasn’t for the crazy locals. Time for everyone to clean up Albany, for our own good health and well-being.
So Pat Riot’s daughter is speaking at The Municipal Auditorium: Trailer Trash Tammy.
80% of bank depositors have less than $250,000 in a bank. SVB depositors were just the opposite. Our money is safe in our banks in southwest Georgia. We do not have idiots taking care of our funds.
Bacon and eggs and gas prices are all down, so thanks Joe. You should have fired Jerome Powell when you had the chance.
I don’t know who this person is who sent that letter about Commissioner Jalen Johnson, but it’s not a name I recognize, and it is not true. Those charges against Commissioner Johnson are not true. The person who wrote that letter should have guts enough to make these charges in public.
Pat-riot is now bragging about Gymnasium Jordan. Please tell us what Jordan has found that is criminal activity. Be factual, sheep boy.
I probably wouldn’t admit it to most of my friends, but I am a big fan of Trailer Trash Tammy. And you better believe I will be there for her performance in Albany. (I even ordered her calendar, but it’s not something I hang on the wall.)
My prediction: Republicans in Georgia will be proposing a Georgia law to require recorded conversations be approved or to notify both parties.
No wonder Sen. Chuck Schumer wants to stop the airing of all the video from Jan 6. Much of the footage directly contradicts Democrats’ claims and accusations against multiple people. Thank you, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, for your transparency.
Joe Biden said Jimmy Carter asked him to do his eulogy. Don’t forget to have his teleprompter ready.
I hope Madam President didn’t fire A.L. Fleming, but that he’s moving on to greener pastures. He has been a positive in the community and an excellent ambassador for Albany State. Good luck, Mr. Fleming.
Biden wouldn’t answer questions, but Trump was the one who removed all doubt.
Squawker, I love the South. I’m married to a Southern girl, and since I’ve been here over half my life, I’m a (transplanted) Southerner. My problem is with people who attempt to reclassify the Civil War as North vs. South when it was United States vs. Confederate states. The Equality Man
Hooray, opioid settlement money coming in to Albany so the freeloaders can get more free housing programs and free food.
What a beautiful quilt by Ms. Johns. Thank you for showing everyone that the so-called “lost arts” are not lost at all.
We all know what the FDIC is and does and its funding of $250 million depositor insurance. In Biden’s speech, however, he guaranteed full government insurability to every depositor, an unprecedented potential liability directly funded by the taxpayer. Exactly what in his statement was unclear?
Congratulations to Deerfield’s Lady Knights on your state championship. From reading about your season in The Herald, it is obvious you young ladies worked hard and deserve that championship trophy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.