A SMR lied that Trump has restored manufacturing jobs in this country after liberals destroyed it 40 years ago. Look around, genius, 40 million people are still out of work. His stupid trade deals have destroyed farms all over the country. Plus, 40 years ago, wasn’t some guy named Reagan elected president? SMRs are so accustomed to eating lies they don’t know what the truth tastes like. Signed, Yours Truly
When Mike Pence was asked the administration’s plan for re-opening schools, he said the plan is to continue to do what they have done from the beginning. So the president’s plan is to continue to do nothing but threaten states, school districts, parents and children.
Some folks in China are getting rich selling all the laptops and iPads to American school systems. The face masks at WalMart are all made in China. This pandemic has been very profitable for them.
No one can make a decision in the United States without the Democrats wanting to have a hearing just because they think something is crooked. Democrats are so far left and want to dictate. The Postmaster General is hired to make the best decisions pertaining to the Post Office’s operations, just as Pelosi is elected to make honest decisions.
Thank you, Commissioner Fletcher, for giving citizens the right to make their own decisions.
Why do we even need to have an election? Just let this God-sent gift of a man keep leading us back to greatness. All Democrats should be forced to serve the people who support America’s greatest president ever.
I am too old to live under socialism. I am addicted to luxuries like clean water, food, electricity, shoes and toilet paper.
Ah, for the good old days. You didn’t have to vie for aisle space with a stock man. Everything had a price sticker on it, and the price was right. I went to the store a couple of days ago and got the biggest buggy they had, filled it slap to the brim and walked around for two hours. I didn’t buy anything. I just wanted to reminisce for a while.
Mr. Fletcher, when this pandemic is over I hope someone writes an after-action report and the voters use it to help elect intelligent leaders at the national and state levels.
Just like anything the government touches, this mail-in voting is so out of hand. Millions of ballots are being mailed out. It does not take a very smart person to see this is going to be nothing but fraud. With all of the early voting, even on Sunday, why is it that we need the mail-ins? And we know where most of the fraud will be ... in Democratic cities.
I am casting my votes in person at the polls. I don’t trust mail-in voting. If you are smart, you will vote in person. No guarantee that your ballot you mail out will reach its destination.
Had an opportunity today to see a Fed-Ex delivery and a USPS delivery from my living room. The Fed-Ex guy got his package and took it to the front door in a minute and was on his way. The USPS person got the package slowly, meandered around the truck, hobbled slowly to the door and took his time getting back to the truck. USPS wastes so much time and resources.
