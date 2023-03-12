squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Guns are the main cause of death of children in the U.S., but never mind. Let’s pass laws about drag shows. That Vaccinated Man
Fact check: During the Great Leader’s rein, the nation lost 2.5 million jobs. Trump did not end the Nord Stream pipeline from Europe to Russia; it is completed. Trump did not build a complete wall across the Mexican border. He was 280 miles short.
Some Jan. 6 prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 p.m. from their jail cells every night. Political prisoners held by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and the DOJ without trial for 750 days.
Time travel is easy. Every fall I go back an hour, and every spring I go ahead an hour.
I looked up the story of the Roswell mill workers. I will not comment negatively about them, but I will dispute the squawker. Those women were not “Southerners,” they were citizens of the Confederate states. What happened to them was not a war crime as they were assisting the Confederate army. Facts may be inconvenient but they are still facts. The Equality Man
When are our blasted elected officials going to do away with this idiotic changing time back and forth every year as they promised? The time has come to leave our clocks alone.
I am a frequent contributor to Squawkbox, and a thorn in the side of SMRs. An SMR almost made a coherent point, but they got the name wrong. They stated, “When a clown like Lorenzo Heard is elected, that means those who voted for him are well-represented.” Insert Donald Trump’s name and you would be spot on. Signed, Yours Truly
While I ended up seeing and actually buying some useful items at the Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo, I was disappointed in the overall event. It seemed thrown-together, and many of the vendors and Herald staff members obviously did not want to be there. Do better if you want us to come back.
Washington, D.C. has a new law allowing non-citizens to vote. This is what you, as a legal citizen, can expect from your Democratic politicians. Your legal citizenship means nothing to them.
Any new law, pay hike or regulation should have to be approved by the voters before being enacted. These politicians have too much power and abuse it too often.
There you go again, Fletcher, blaming guns for all these mass shootings. It’s the people pulling the trigger, not the weapons. We who obey the law deserve the opportunity to protect ourselves.
Congratulations for one set of folks being judged more racist than another. Thank you for you pronouncement. Having read it, can you see how silly your pronouncement is? The very nature of your comment is itself racist. Let us all try an adult approach here. Racism is wrong on all levels, no matter who it is. It’s a simple moral code.
Many civilized European nations have outlawed guns and don’t even allow their law enforcement personnel to carry them. Somehow, they’ve managed to survive with a total of 0 gun deaths during most years. I blame the IRA and the gun nuts who think themselves invincible and powerful while carrying a gun.
I can’t wait to see what you plan to do on the day you need a gun.
