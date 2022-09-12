...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dougherty, western
Lee, eastern Calhoun and southeastern Terrell Counties in
southwestern Georgia through 530 PM EDT...
At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Morgan, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Morgan, Leesburg, Albany, Putney, Leary, East Albany, Turner City,
Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Sasser, Stocks, Radium Springs,
Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P,
Palmyra, Holt, Clarks Mill and Neyami.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Enough already. The filing of the lawsuit to stop the demolition of a blighted property is beyond ridiculous. Albany has long lost any symbolism of being a historical relevant city. All the attempts to preserve our heritage through our “unique architecture” have resulted in a sprawl of modern eyesores.
Add your age at this year’s birthday to your birth year, and you will get 2022. Only Carlton can explain why.
If the Historic Preservation Commission was established in 1996 by the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, then they have the authority to disestablish. Do I have a motion? Second? Vote. So moved. Let’s move forward.
News Flash: Color TV is proven to be a silly fad. Talkies will soon exclusively be shown in Albany’s historic venues.
Does Will Geer really believe anybody supports him? He is egotistical and down right hateful and has no idea what he is talking about. Ever.
I was pleasantly surprised to see a story about two fine Albany doctors, Price Corr and Joe Stubbs, on the front of Sunday’s Herald. These fine men have an amazing history of serving this community’s medical needs. They should know their service is appreciated.
The property belongs to the people of Albany and our hospital, Phoebe. Therefore, these very, very few non-stakeholders need to be marginalized and the people’s will be done through our elected commission. Period.
I see where preacher/Senator Warnock has secured $5 million dollars for preacher Heard’s St. John’s estates to renovate 40 units. That is $125,000 each to re-model? You could build new ones cheaper. Black preacher’s fleecing taxpayers.
If I’m reading this correctly, we are being sued by an appointed group that thinks an old falling-down building has significant historical value. Perhaps what is being missed here is that either we, as well as our elected representatives, have not communicated that our vision for the city has changed.
The WALB newscasts have become almost unwatchable. Gaps of silence, followed by reports missing the first several seconds, just totally out-of-sync broadcasts. It looks like there are high school interns producing the shows. What happened?
MAGA Republicans are people who want America to be a great nation by bringing America back to it’s founding principles written in the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights.
Who you trying to kid Pat-Riot, you are the leader of the lazy crowd?
Congratulations, Pecan City Pedalers, on another great Nut Run. The weather cooperated, and the riders came and had a great time. That’s the way you bring people back.
Children are the rainbow in life. Grandchildren are the pot of gold.
The Washington Post says Americans are getting used to the high inflation and are accepting it. Yep, and cheese is imported to us from the moon.
The greatest accomplishment of Sleepy Joe was to send Trump into exile to the Sunshine State.
Did you support BLM’s, Antifa’s, NFAC’s year of terror, mayhem and destruction with absolutely zero consequences? Then Biden is your man.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.