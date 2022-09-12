squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Enough already. The filing of the lawsuit to stop the demolition of a blighted property is beyond ridiculous. Albany has long lost any symbolism of being a historical relevant city. All the attempts to preserve our heritage through our “unique architecture” have resulted in a sprawl of modern eyesores.

