For Chic-Fil-A to drop the Salvation Army due to their Biblical stand against described abhorrent behavior is shameful. The Salvation Army does so much good on other fronts they can be forgiven for following the Bible. The same belief in the Bible the Founder of Chic-Fil-A had. Let us not forget the Salvation Army uses the vast majority of contributions to aid those in need, not pay salaries.
Dorothy Hubbard cannot speak into a microphone without reading from cards that are clearly written by her donors and benefactors. Don't believe me? Watch the videos.
Hey, tough guy Squawker, send me an address. I'll take your guns and anything else I want.
Can we get Bo Dorough to make a video about Jackson Heights? Because that seems to get the city to do things. Fuller and Hubbard don't answer or return calls. If anyone wants to come fix water running down streets, pot holes and barrels in roads and street lights in less than a year, that'd be great.
Does the gathering of buzzards, or more correctly, vultures, mean northwest Albany will soon be carrion for the picking?
How low will these suing lawyers go? One local suing lawyer's new TV ad has him standing in front of stained-glass windows as if in a church and saying his firm has represented preachers and such. Is this what the law profession has come to? Is money more important than their self-respect?
OK, Pretoria, stop teasing us. Glad to know the station is starting up with the new year, but give us the lowdown on what you're going to play. And hurry up!
The Democrats can pass all the partisan bills they want through the House, but as long as they refuse to compromise, those bills won't make it past the Senate and they can tell their constituents that they accomplished nothing this year.
Why are Republicans so afraid of Trump?
We have two good people running for mayor, but no matter who gets elected it won't change things much. With such a high percentage of freeloaders and people that won't work, it saps the energy and resources from the city. We spend much more on the freeloaders and bums than we do the people paying the bills.
This fake impeachment hearing is exposing more evidence of wrongdoing by the Obama-Biden administration than the Trump administration.
To the squawker saying the California Congress should spend more time concerning themselves with California: First of all, they are United States Congressional Representatives. I bet you can't even name the representative for your area (without going to Google).
The Worth County superintendent and the bus shop director both need to go. They treat employees the same way; they probably discuss at their Fat Boys lunches together how they mistreat employees. The bus shop director is mimicking the superintendent. Help us.
During the Nov. 15 hearing on Capitol Hill, former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was featured. She would not have known the president was tweeting as she testified if Adam Schiff had not told her and read a tweet to her. Of course she said it was intimidating, which is now a Democratic talking point.