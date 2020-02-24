squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Reality check, SMRs: If the coronavirus in China keeps going and interrupts major supply chains in the economy, Trump will get no support from Nancy and that will help Bernie win big.
Camping: Where you spend a small fortune to live like a homeless person.
There was a time when Yours Truly was amazed at the hypocrisy displayed by Republicans. The latest SMR calls Democrats hypocrites due to the lack of minority candidates at the last debate. Shining a light on that allows you to “not notice” the overwhelming lack of diversity in the Republican party. “From Squawkbox to ballot box.” Signed, Yours Truly
Come on Squawkers, nobody’s licking doorknobs, don’t blow a gasket. It’s satire ... here’s another” I’d give my right arm to be ambidextrous. May our sense of humor and satire never be eliminated by political thoughts.
Excessive immigration, extreme government corruption, and destruction of family values combined with excessive taxation and unbridled spending and a hedonistic culture preoccupied with pleasure, sport, and perpetual war caused the fall from within of the mighty Roman Empire about 410 AD. America is following the same destructive path. Republicans share some of the guilt but Democrats are leading the charge.
We are experiencing thefts, robbery, poverty and moral corruption in Albany as well as many cities. Mr. Rogers provides stores for all to buy food. He has every right to express concern. Be a helper, don’t be a naysayer. One day, we folks might wake up and realize we are as good as our sum total. Let’s pull together.
Seems like the lawyers and the shoplifters are the ones profiting, while the victims keep losing, one of the things online shopping providers avoid for the most part. If you are going to incarcerate porch pirates for five years, extend that to shoplifters. Why should we all pay higher prices for their thefts?
I find it ironic that the colors red, white and blue stand for freedom until they are flashing behind you.
Once again, Albany Recreation and Parks, thank you for providing us with Ms. Tee Taylor. She really did an outstanding job providing us with another beautiful event, “Valentine’s Bingo Breakfast.” We had so much fun, and the food was delicious. Thank you, Ms. Tee. If it wasn’t for you, I don’t know what some of us senior citizens would do.
I guess it could’ve been worse if Mike Bloomberg had said “Farming’s so easy, a caveman can do it,” but I’m not sure.
Managers at the McDonald’s on South Slappey Drive should learn and teach their employees good customer service ethics. The employees don’t understand that the customers should be “thanked” for their support and purchases. After all, the customers are the reason you have jobs.
WSWG is the worst TV channel on the planet. Those annoying staticky announcements they scroll across the top of the screen are highly annoying. They totally ruined “MacGyver” tonight. Please, someone smart take over the CBS affiliate.
