I guess you thought the story on America's assault rifle was clever, but you failed. Real Americans need weapons like the AR-15 to protect themselves nowadays. Your bleeding-heart whining otherwise does not change that.
If we ever managed to jail every politician that has made money off their elected office, there really would be jail overcrowding.
The best way to not give mass shooters the 15 minutes of fame they seek is to not let them have AR-15s.
Mr. Randolph, you, Mr. Fletcher and others like you are what's wrong with America. The Constitution gives us the right to purchase and own these weapons, and there's nothing you can do about it.
Hey, now. And yet again it happens. In North Carolina a family was playing basketball in their driveway when the errant ball wound up in their neighbor's yard. As the 6-year-old girl went to retrieve the ball, a "good guy with a gun" shot her in the face as well as her father and another adult. Stand your ground.
The new morgue is a great idea. When the gangs run low on ammo, it'll be a nice place for the homeless to get a peaceful night's sleep.
Elect and re-elect the incompetent, morally corrupt, self-promoting, untruthful, swindlers, unfit, undependable and unwise ... otherwise they would make some company a lousy employee.
I was living a life of denial, just like Hayden Locke, when I started looking inside in an attempt to discover my true self. Reading Hayden's story was a breakthrough for me. I understand a little better now that not only am I clearer on what I'm going through, I know I'm not alone. Your story has changed my life. Bless you.
We need a rock and roll station in Albany that doesn't play the same 15-20 songs.
A black kid in Kansas City was shot on the porch of an 84-year-old white man's house at 10:15 p.m., and it makes headlines. Four young blacks are murdered by four other young blacks at a birthday party in Alabama. Nothing. If whites are not involved, it does not seem a crime. Nobody was murdered in KC, but four were murdered in Alabama.
Hey, Fletcher, how was the cellphone service back when you were buying burgers, fries and Cokes for a dollar? Oh, that's right, they didn't have them then. The world has changed; maybe you should too.
An observation: There is always a call to get tough on crime if people of color are involved. Fox News and Republicans' hair is set on fire with the issue. But let a mass shooting happen. Crickets. Never a call to action by the same folks.
There goes David Maschke again, taking the county to the cleaners with the overpriced morgue.
The Biden administration is preparing to reinstate the conditions from '06-'08 that will allow folks with poor credit to be able to get mortgages that they won't be able to afford. And all this at the expense of folks that have excellent credit scores. Which will lead to massive foreclosure rates in the next 12 to 18 months.
Trumpsters, please tell us Trump's plan to reduce health care costs, cost of education, reducing pollution. There are no plans. But he's on top of someone's sexual orientation.
