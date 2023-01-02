Can you imagine a Heard/Mathis duo for Dougherty County/Albany? We wouldn’t last three months.
Received a self-help book for Christmas but returned it ... seems I didn't need it.
How sad is it that the people who would benefit most from a consolidated government are against it because of the racist tendencies of commissioners who cared not one little bit about the truth but were concerned with protecting their own interests?
How great was it to see TCU take down Michigan! Georgia, which won by grit and a little luck, will have their hands full, but if they don't win, I wouldn't mind seeing a deserving team like TCU holding up the championship trophy.
Nurse came in and said, "Doc there is a man in the waiting room that thinks he is invisible. What should I tell him?" Doc said, "Tell him I can't see him today."
Ring out the old, ring in the new!
If UGA’s defense allows TCU to score 40 points, the Dawgs will lose. The “D” stunk against Ohio State.
Why was Monday's paper so mixed up in Sunday's paper? What a mess. Next time just make a whole Monday paper and then tuck it in to a whole Sunday paper.
I believe I'll pray for everyone.
Mayor Bo Dorough has certainly earned the respect and thanks of everyone in Albany. A few more like him in those commissioners' chairs and perhaps the city could land a new factory or two. The Patriot
Tried Peggy Sue, tried Mary Lou, tired Betty Lou, but none would do. Pease, Johnny, bring back pizza to Albany.
Trump's taxes reveal he did not donate his presidential salary to charity as he said he would. Another lie.
Every member of The House of Representatives and the Senate should have to sign a legally binding document that attests to the fact that they have read an entire bill before they vote for it. With appropriate perjury penalties in place.
Trump games the system and paid no income taxes, even though he obviously made money. Just like his several bankruptcies, he is a crook looking for crooked ways to keep from paying his fair share.
To the squawker who keeps saying Democrats should be arrested for crimes, please enlighten us with the crimes they have committed.
In 2022, the "nominal rate of return" on stocks and bonds was the lowest since 1871. Another triumph courtesy of Biden and our "friends" in the Congress who are striving to make us all equally poor.
If you watch Jeopardy, as I have for years, you know the people that are on the show are very smart folks. You have to take a lot of tests to get on that show. I have always noticed a lot of Canadians on the show. Either they have wonderful schools up there, or their gene pool is excellent.
Mockingbird media admits chemtrail terraforming is happening right now "to fight climate change." It will block sunlight and reduce food production. Part of the globalist plan to reduce world population by starvation.
A lot of these squawkers are spending too much time trying to impress themselves.
