squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I was traveling south on Jackson, and as I neared the Roosevelt intersection the train crossed my path. I was, of course, stopped, helplessly waiting for 28 minutes while the train pulled forward for a while then moved backwards for a while. Good thing no one from the Southside was in an ambulance headed to the hospital.
To the squawker who believes robotics is child’s play: To build a robot, it takes STEM. Look it up, you might just learn something.
What the Dixiecrats said about and to Judge Jackson I have personally heard and experienced in my career. Your achievements, education, and experience don’t matter. As a black man or woman, you are never good enough for some making the hiring decisions. If you disagree, look at what the Dixiecrat Senators did and said about this nominee.
Biden is trying to fix what he screwed up. He must know he caused the gas price problem all by himself. I am just a common citizen, and I can make the correct policy/decision which would solve the problem. Why can’t this president? He will pass away before history books speak to his bad decisions. I will pray for him.
My goodness, Carlton, Albany is a totally Democratic-run city, which gives it the license to renege. The trails outside Albany were to give a path to extend utilities and increase WG&L revenue. Tom Berry sold the deal and left the doing to others.
The city of Albany Police and the Sheriff’s office really need to take a hard stance on sex offenders. I am concerned that a known sex offender is on social media apps advertising his availability shirtless. Shouldn’t this person be watched more closely? What about restrictions on social media apps? Chief Persley and Sheriff Sproul, step it up.
Received in the Herald that nice brochure for Wayne Johnson, candidate for Congress. His main message was “stop stupid in D.C.” Stupid was him working in the Trump administration.
Our current resident in the White House is doing a real job with the world geo-political situation, our own economic condition and the horrific border policy. I think he should deservedly get the World Nobel Putz Prize for ineptitude.
Let me see: Several Republicans Senators will not vote for Judge Brown for the Supreme Court but they say she is highly qualified. Just last year you had no issue. Could it be, mid-term election time and Republicans just cannot have a justice that it not a self-professed Trumpster/conservative. Never mind, I think we all know what really matters.
The Bodacious Biden Border Blunder continues to allow record numbers of people from around the world to enter our country. Now Biden wants to repeal Title 42 to allow even more illegals to enter, bringing more disease, drugs, human trafficking, and criminals with them.
Wow! New COVID XE variant pops up just as we seem to be winning. I guess as long as there is a COVID fear factor and money to throw at it, we will never see an end.
You did note the part about constitutional carry still requiring a federal background check, didn’t you? It was stated on the news this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.