Lack of enforcement and apathetic community leadership precipitates the lawless attitude of the fleeing-the-scene bright blue heavy bumper-guarded four-door Jeep that caused the accident at Dawson Road and Westover Wednesday. Now hiding with damage to passenger doors, he sets your family as his next victim.

