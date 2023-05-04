Lack of enforcement and apathetic community leadership precipitates the lawless attitude of the fleeing-the-scene bright blue heavy bumper-guarded four-door Jeep that caused the accident at Dawson Road and Westover Wednesday. Now hiding with damage to passenger doors, he sets your family as his next victim.
Call the commissioners incompetent till the cows come home, but at the end of the day, you elected them.
You cannot stop gun violence until you stop the people who commit it.
I feel caught in the middle. I am conservative, but not a Maga. I am compassionate, but not a bleeding-heart snowflake. The Magas scream if I mention gun law reform. The snowflakes burst into tears if I want criminals punished. The American train is running off the rails and nobody wants to repair the tracks.
Congratulations, Squawker, because of your comment about YT and EM being un-American and possibly transgender women, you have been awarded the Biggest Squawkbox Idiot of all time. I’m sure some of the others will try to take your title away from you, but I have confidence you will retain your title.
Ludwig’s new photo looks like it was snapped while he was in the middle of a rectal exam.
I keep saying we need to issue guns to all citizens. Let them shoot it out — the good guys and bad guys with guns — and let’s see who/what emerges. For God’s sake, you worthless, spineless politicians, we have to get this gun violence under control.
How about we stop referring to the people who blindly worship Trump or other crooked politicians as sheep? The sheep are getting embarrassed by the implication.
I am handicapped, almost crippled, and when I go to Wal-Mart in Sylvester I need to use a cart. Every time all the carts are either being used or never charged, I spoke to an employee, but it’s like they don’t care. After carts are used, they need to be plugged back in and not used again until they are charged.
To the Squawker who addressed a squawk saying Biden is destroying America: You told us Trump is doing so and “… has even said as much.” Please share Trump’s quote saying this. I’d like to use it in a discussion.
I believe many of our city leaders have forgotten an important aspect of local government. If you look out for your tax base and stop coddling those who don’t work and contribute, then the private sector will invest. Putney was robbed of an opportunity. Take an economics class, gentlemen.
SMRs, if your Tea Party Republicans fail to pass a clean debt-ceiling bill, Grandma won’t get her Social Security, veterans won’t get their benefits, the military and military contractors won’t get paid. That has a big economic impact in Dougherty and Lee counties. Pat yourself on the back for being a disrupter.
Does it frighten you to think about who preacher Warnock, second-generation Russia immigrate Ossoff, and Sanford Bishop nominate to attend our service academies to be future leaders?
The fact that the sheep support an immoral and corrupt man to be their Republican leader says more about the sheep than Don the Con.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.