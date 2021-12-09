squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Y.T., your post made my day. Let me assure you that I truly am an SMR. In fact, I have been referred to as the Most Exalted Leader and Grand Poo-Bah of all SMRs, although others have disputed my claim. Our cult is only awaiting the restoration of our true leader, who we worship, to his throne. I am truly glad you enjoyed the b.s.( baloney sandwich). Peace be with you, brother.
How can, in this day and time, Doublegate have a tournament where the men get prize money and the women’s prize is a medal? The women paid the same entry fee as the men.
Very refreshing to see a U.S. President stand up to Putin on Ukraine with threats of global sanctions if Russia invades vs. Trump kissing Putin wherever Putin told him to.
Gov. Kemp is out campaigning, telling everyone to get vaccinated. He is trying to get the Democratic vote. He is going against Trump.
It really would be nice if the teachers and staff at Westover High School would park in their school-provided reserved parking paid for by taxpayers and stay off neighborhood streets, which are becoming impassable in the afternoon.
Yes, Carlton, that’s what happens when a “jury of one’s peers” is made up of other leeches on society. Lawyers included.
I didn’t stay at a Motel 6 last night, so please explain to me how you saved my life by being vaccinated after I didn’t get vaccinated for a very good reason? That Unvaccinated 77-year-old Man. (Haven’t gotten COVID-19, delta or omicron, but I have had four heart attacks and am in very good health now. How is that possible? Must be an intervention by someone you probably don’t know.)
Saw on the news that Sen. Ossoff says that an investigation may start on the U.S. Mail service. Hope so. The service is so bad that it would have to get better to say it is terrible. Probably 60% of the workers should be replaced. They are eating the taxpayers up with overtime pay.
Do the right thing, even when no one is looking. It is called integrity.
A Democrat is like this nice aunt who promises to take you to Disney World, then something comes up and she never does. A Republican is like a grumpy uncle who says, “There’s not enough money for Disney World,” then you find out later he went without you. That Vaccinated Man
I’ve always been a George Thorogood fan since I first heard his version of “One Bourbon, One Scotch and One Beer.” I’ll be one of the ones sitting down front at Sunday’s show.
The person who visited the car show and looked forward to visiting Albany again, please plan to leave before dark.
How will ex-senator Perdue be able to breathe with his nose so deep in Trump’s behind?
Why don’t you name the time and the place Republican coward; you aren’t going to show up anyway.
Ms. Ashley, an RN at Affinis Hospice, you are a beautiful, awesome, caring person. Without a blink of an eye, never seeing or knowing us, you paid for a very grateful pair of senior citizens’ Thanksgiving groceries. And when we found out that you work for hospice, we were even more grateful. We thank God for you and what you did to make our Thanksgiving great; we’ll never forget you.
