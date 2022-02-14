squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I am amazed at the number of people who are panicked by COVID but are not concerned at all about their obesity and diabetes and smoking habits. They wear their masks and continue to fill those grocery carts with chips and sweets, soft drinks and breads, cereals and all manner of of goods that contribute to an unhealthy lifestyle.
Mr. Jones, with all due respect, “collusion” is not allowed in the municipal bid process for all the obvious moral and legal reasons. Collusion in government bids and contracts is against the law. Plenty of people are already serving time for this offense nationwide. The Patriot
Where was the diversity during the halftime show of the Super Bowl? I suppose that road is a one-way street. Hypocrisy.
Russia would never show its hand like that in Ukraine unless they wanted to lure all the anti-Russian Ukrainians into the open so they could kill them.
Finally, a Super Bowl halftime show worth watching.
We need a person with the business sense of Brad Hallford making decisions with our local government. Great job with your development, sir.
Herschel Walker is my favorite all-time football player. World class speed and awesome talent. Raphael Warnock is a smart, hard-working, caring and stable person. I choose to vote to re-elect Sen. Warnock.
Isn’t it amazing how YT doesn’t say anything about the high rate of inflation, food prices and shortages? Not to mention gas prices in a country that was energy independent two years ago. He has tunnel vision and a very hateful attitude toward anyone who doesn’t think like he does.
Fletcher, when it comes to reading your columns, I’m a procrastinator.
Now we know why Trump disliked the toilets in the White House. The Russian communication instructions he was disposing of would not go down in less than 15 flushes. His words, look it up. Oh well, back to tearing them up by hand.
I have a question for the consultants that say the way to save downtown Albany is by building apartments in the empty buildings: “Would you live there?”
There’s Will Thault again, trying so hard to hide his love for Trump and all he stands for. It’s not working, Thault. Just come on out with your true feelings. We know where you stand.
I want to thank Gail Drake for all her excellent commentary in The Albany Herald. She is a fine writer and a good woman. Thank you for sharing.
The outrage shown in the Squawkbox over 15 boxes of documents that had to be rescued from the capital of the banana republic Mar-a-Lago is chilling. When 30,000 emails went missing, 11 hearings and an 11-hour Congressional session had to be conducted. When do we get a chance to see Trump or his cohorts actual testify under oath? Never.
So after calling men pigs for years and bringing up 35-year-old school pranks by Supreme Court nominees, a thin-skinned lib woman wants to shut down free speech because they were compared to cute French Bulldogs. Signed, The Proud Chauvinist
For Trumpsters with a GED, Google why we have inflation, and you’ll see it has nothing to do with Biden’s economic policies. Try to keep up.
