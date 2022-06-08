squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Can someone explain why the Lee County Probate Court is not on the state Probate website like most other counties in Georgia? It would be a service to the people of Lee County if they would participate.
I got news for ya on Rails to Trails and Albany: Industry is staying away because of our poorly educated work force, not because of a trail.
Nice tribute to Dr. Parker. He was one of Albany’s true leaders.
In the ’60s, a blue plate diner in Albany had a sign “If you is broke, you ain’t hungry.” So it was. People worked to live. Now work isn’t required. And there will never be enough food for them as long as we have nonprofits and government.
Every time I listen to the news about Uvalde, I think of that gutless police chief who stood outside the classroom and ordered everyone to wait when he could hear the gunshots executing children on the other side of the wall. And now he is on the Uvalde City Council.
I am an Albany Democrat, and 99% of Democrats want more police funding. The 1% that don’t are left-wing extremists who are just as bad as right-wing extremists like MTG.
Can someone explain why Thomasville is able to have a thriving downtown? And yet here in Albany we aren’t able to get any businesses to come into downtown and remain viable. They also celebrate the history of the various areas of town and, of course, there is the annual Rose Festival. What is the issue here?
Listening to Herschel Walker speak is cringe-worthy and sad. No wonder his handlers won’t let him debate. To think of this person as a U.S. Senator is a horrifying thought. Georgia will be even more of a laughingstock.
An insane increase in cardiac-related deaths has occurred in the past 18 months in people less than 70 years old, even if in relatively good health. Geez, I wonder what is causing all of these unexpected deaths? And it ain’t COVID, because that would be listed as the cause of death. Hmm ...
Nobody cares about the Jan. 6 fiasco. This is a sham, and America has more important issues to worry about.
The truth of the matter: The greedy oil producers are raising the price of gas every day because they can. In a capitalist economy, the president has no control.
How about this? Delta is ready when he is to fly Herschel Walker back to Texas. Or better yet, it can fly him to Florida so he can go straight to Mar-a-lago and bow at the feet of his idol, Donald Trump.
Why should a waitress working 50 or 60 hours a week pay for the college loans for a lawyer making $300,000 a year? That is exactly what Biden and Democrats want by forgiving student loans.
Ordered something on April 20. According to tracking with USPS, it was scheduled to be delivered April 25. Did not arrive. Kept checking tracking number every few days. Package made several round trips from Georgia to Florida and then it decided to go to California. Address on package was correct, but it is now June 6 and package still on vacation in California.
Dr. Parker, thanks for all you did for the college and Albany. Your guidance will be missed.
