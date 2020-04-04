Let's put aside our differences and all help bring this pandemic to an end.
Albany Sam’s Club, Friday morning at 8:40: To the 20-something with the burgundy knock-off “PINK” sweat pants and flip flops, green top, and cellphone to your ear, you are not all that. Cutting in near the front of the 80-person-long line showed just how sorry and selfish you are. When you were told there was a line, your response of “I see it” proved your IQ was smaller than your flip-flop size. Other 79 people were patient and practicing social distancing.
Whoa, ole Will Geer did not like being called out by the governor for taking his statement out of context. He went on a manic tirade on Facebook afterwards. Guess he didn’t like being shown as an “emperor with no clothes." As much as Geer tears down Cohilas, it’s interesting he never attacks his buddy, Mayor Dorough, who, as far as I can tell, is making joint decisions with Cohilas. So by Geer’s take, if Cohilas is terrible, well, so is our new mayor.
Yes, someone else would have handle this epidemic crisis sooner and better than Trump. He hasn't done anything beyond listening to his staff tell him what to say so that people will know the virus is a media hoax started by Democrats to keep him from being re-elected.
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Cohilas and Albany Mayor Dorough are withholding vital information from their citizens by not identifying those who died from the virus and how they contracted it. Additionally, how many employees of the county and the city have tested positive for the virus?
Pay at the pump gas stations should make sure receipt paper is always in the gas pumps. I should not have to go to a clerk to get a receipt during the coronavirus. The Shell station on Old Dawson Road and Homerun Foods at 2722 Dawson Road are the worst.
That pseudo-intellectual who believes Mr. Potato Head could do a better job handling this crisis than Trump needs to get out from under that rock where he or she obviously spends a lot of time and try very hard to develop some semblance of sanity.
Circular or rotating, taxpayer funding of the DNC has got to stop. Any business, charity or group receiving taxpayer funds must be stopped from making any political donations for at least five years.
At a time like this, it must be nice to be an SMR. You can deny all responsibility, blame your problems on everyone but yourself and project your numerous shortcomings onto someone else. SMRs prove that ignorance really is bliss.
Wynfield Park, just because family members can't come does not mean they are not aware of your actions. Nurses and CNAs: If you don't want to work, find another job. Be mindful of your words and actions to the residents. You are being watched and reported.
Hey, if you'd keep your legs together and stop having babies out of wedlock, the government (taxpayers) wouldn't have to pay for them.
Brian Kemp’s ridiculous attempt to explain why he allowed Georgians to be at risk by not issuing a statewide stay-at-home directive suggests he is as dumb as he sounds or he thinks we are.
