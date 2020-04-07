squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Saw that John Lewis, D-Ga., has just now endorsed Biden. No surprise there, but why so late?
Support your farmers and truckers. You won’t need toilet paper if you don’t have anything to eat.
SMs (no R in this one): This is directed at everyone ignoring stay-at-home and social distancing orders. You, yes you, can catch this virus. You can also spread it to others. Albany is a hot spot, so if you can, stay at home and/or social distance. You are not immune. Stay safe from COVID-19. Signed, Yours Truly
I have a Ph.D. in social science, and I am smart enough, unlike Dr. Navarro, to know that this does not make me qualified to overrule a medical doctor on appropriate treatments for COVID-19.
Dr. James E. Black is a Godsend to the Albany community. Home-grown and home-educated — Dougherty High School and Albany State University — it doesn’t get any better than that. Thanks to Dr. Black for doing us proud on all levels and for his dedication to his hometown.
The assistant secretary of the Navy seems to be a complete idiot. Capt. Crozier has been railroaded by this Washington political fool who knows nothing about leadership. Being a Marine Corps Vietnam vet, we all know that bad stuff always flows downhill. High-ranking admirals and generals keep their jobs while the lower ranks suffer.
Delta is not making it easy to get flight refunds. The website says, “Oops, we cannot process your request at this time. Try again later.” I have done this four times. I dread calling and talking to a Delta rep about this. Be aggressive, as this is a federal mandate.
Would somebody ask our beloved president if the report of the Federal Pandemic Preparation Committee late last year reporting enormous shortages was shared with any governors before he abolished that organization and shredded the report?
Trump on COVID-19: Dec. 31, CDC learns of illness in China. Jan. 3, China tells CDC of outbreak. HHS Secretary Azar informs White House. Agencies warn Trump again days later of outbreak. Jan. 8, CDC issues public Covid-19 warning. Trump calls Azar an alarmist. Jan. 22, Trump says we have virus under control. Jan. 24, China blocks U.S. from getting virus sample, Trump praises President Xi. April 6, 351,074 confirmed U.S. cases and 10,352+ dead.
I went to the bank this morning and two people came in with masks. We all freaked. Then they said it was a robbery and we calmed down.
Instead of biased CNN reporters badmouthing Gov. Brian Kemp, who is doing a fine job, they should be focused on the terrible job Andrew Cuomo is doing as governor of New York.
Now had Kelly Loeffler shared her stock tips with the citizens of the state, her reelection would have been assured.
Oxymoron: When someone wears a mask for protection from the virus, then steps outside and lights up a cigarette.
The city/county commissions’ decision to close the four area golf courses (private and public) for a couple of weeks depicts over-reaction and is too much “big brother” interference to suit thousands of local folks. Fortunately we will be golfing again tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.