No, no, no — Don’t talk on the phone while driving. It really is dangerous. Even with a blue tooth (whatever that looks like). Just don’t do it. Big girl panties.
More than shocking that a Republican senator just blocked two security measures to help defend against Russian interference in the 2020 elections.
In spite of all of the overwhelming evidence of Russian hacking and interference in the 2016 elections, President Trump will take no action to stop this from happening again in 2020, and he will not even acknowledge it happened ... he just says “fake news.”
I read The Herald regularly, and one of the primary reasons is Mr. Fletcher’s columns. I love the song lyrics leading off each column (sorry, Fletch, but sometimes I like them more than the column). If you don’t like them or find them distasteful, here’s a unique idea: Don’t read them!
Give me a break! Your “editor’s pick” article fact-checking the Robert Mueller Hearings leads one to believe that Robert Mueller’s answers were fact-checked, but it was actually fact-checking Trump tweets prior to the hearing by CNN. What a joke.
Let me get this straight: Our Congressman thinks it is unconscionable and callus to remove people from the SNAP roles that should have never been on the public dole to begin with? Just what is wrong with this guy?
After yesterday’s performance by the Democrats who want to impeach President Trump, it is clear to see how big a takeover by the Republicans in 2020 is going to be. They will have total control of the House and Senate with President Trump again as president. President Trump will have another four years at getting things done with or without the help of Democrats.
It is obvious that the Mueller investigation was nothing but a witch hunt to try to destroy Trump. Think of all those millions of dollars of taxpayer money that the Democrats wasted.
Trump continues to focus on the economy, and the Democrats continue to focus on attaching Trump. No governing from the Democrats for our country in two years and no common sense. People are sick of your hatred.
One of the most endearing things about the Squawkbox: Republicans and Democrats accuse each other of the same things the other had done or is doing now while holding the majority in one of the branches of government. This back-and-forth would be hilarious for its hypocrisy if it weren’t so all-fired stupid.
As Jason Stanley writes in his book “How Fascism Works — The Politics of Us and Them:” “Fascist politics exchanges reality for the pronouncements of a single individual, or perhaps a political party. Regular and repeated obvious lying is part of the process by which fascist politics destroys the information space. A fascist leader can replace truth with power, ultimately lying without consequence.” Donald Trump.
The Democrats were looking for a big juicy burger, but ended up with two stale buns and a glass of tears.
They should have at least one more hearing to get this thing done.
The do-nothing Senate has done nothing but appoint hand-selected political hacks for the past two years. Look it up.