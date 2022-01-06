squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Perdue must think we are idiots with short memories of how he made money and how he profited from being a Senator. Or did he share some stock suggestions with you when COVID first started? So we could share the wealth? I believe that was just a Leoffler, Perdue privilege.
On one of the news outlets, they said that this new strand of COVID is nature’s vaccine. Good news. Now the vaccinated and unvaccinated who are getting this new variant can have some natural immunity.
It’s payback time for the University of Georgia. National championship No. 2 is destined for Athens this year. Go Dawgs!
Verizon and AT&T will not delay their rollout of 5G technology for the airlines to do more tests to see if this is going to interfere with some landing of planes. Is it just pure greed or are Verizon and AT&T just stupid? Let a crash happen and kill 300 or so and see who the lawyers go after.
Why do people make such a big deal about New Year? Just changing the calendar on the wall? Jan. 1 is no different than Dec 31. Do your bills suddenly disappear? Does your aching body suddenly feel better? Do blind people begin to see? Do deaf people begin to hear? Plus, Joe Biden is still president. New Year, new day. That’s all, everything else remains the same.
I was talking to my kid about your story on the Top 150 albums. She said, “What’s an album?” I feel so old.
So, Squawker, you’re mad at Fox for offering some semblance of the truth while Google, FB, NBC, ABC and any other non-Democrat run media censors/ignores entire sets of data? But we’re the uneducated ones? One finger pointing and three pointing back at you.
All of the people who receive Social Security in 2022 should be thanking Biden and the Democrats for that big 5.9% raise. Remember that when you go vote, because Republicans don’t want you to have any more money.
Astounded squawker, the definition of Patriot is “a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies and detractors.” Standing up to and fighting back against Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden’s cast of treasonous, anti-American characters is our mission. The Patriot.
Even in communist countries taxes are collected, albeit not on property, as it is held by the state. Even so, the state has to run, so there are value-added taxes. Point: Who wants to pay taxes? No one. Regardless of what you think, you benefit from taxes collected and spent. You may receive less than some, but you still benefit. Cut the class system arguments about who benefits more than others.
Remember those good old days when Trumpsters would chant “Lock her up”? And now the only people getting locked up are Trump’s criminal buddies and the Jan. 6 traitors.
Has anyone else, like me, pretty much quit watching TV altogether? To say there’s “nothing on” is an understatement. All the network shows are boring and repetitious, and even the local news is pointless (but at least we get an hour’s or so worth of weather ... like it changes every five minutes). And cable service is non-existent. Must-not see TV is now the norm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.