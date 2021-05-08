squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Think you’ve heard of all the stupid demands people are making these days? The government of Kansas City has voted to end jaywalking and other pedestrian offenses. Local leaders have said jaywalking disproportionately targets people of color. Also the city argued that jaywalking can expose individuals to unnecessary interaction with police.
After Jan. 6, Trump has no more credibility. He could not lead the animal control department.
I understand that some people being looked on favorably brings out the jealousy of some people, but to take shots — anonymously, of course — at Scott Steiner is a new low. The man courageously led our hospital through a pandemic and has been honest and open with the public. He deserves our praise, not your silly jealousy.
It is refreshing to finally read about a Republican (Liz Cheney) besides Sen. Romney who actually has integrity and insists on telling the truth about Trump’s radical seditious insurrection attempt. While the Republican Party will continue to be the party of lies, at least a few are not scared of Trump the loser and are acting as honest politicians.
Some colleges don’t want police present at their schools. If that happens, who would they report their fake hate crime hoax to?
Those were some sobering words from Chris Clark: I hope at least some of our elected officials read them and are prepared to do something about them.
I don’t agree with those complaining about the Squawkers who sign their messages. I appreciate them. As I lightly scan a Squawk, when I see a pseudo-signature or if someone can’t spell and must use three-letter abbreviations, I know I can skip it. I save time and am not dumber for having read it.
Maybe, squawker, you have not personally met Scott Steiner. He is a fine man, and is just what our hospital needed. Certainly your pettiness wouldn’t bother him, but people like you are why we lose the really good people who come to our community.
What rock have you been under? It’s not just Democrats who say “there was no voter fraud.” Federal judges, many of whom Trump appointed, and former Attorney General Bill Barr said the same thing. Our former Grifter-in-Chief is still spouting the big lie from his bunker at Mar-a-Largo that the election was stolen from him.
How about this, Cave man: You cut your grass, and either barbecue, get take-out, or take your wife out to dinner?
Keep running Gene Lyons. He writes well and says things that need to be said. We get enough of Michael Reagan.
“Hi, I’m Yours Truly, and I have a bovine scatology problem.” — YT says as he is welcomed, again, into the weekly Bovine Scatologists Anonymous meeting that includes his ole pal, Masked Man, Joe Biden, mainstream media, and other well-known Democratic bovine scatologists.
Ms. Fletcher and Mr. Young are both elected officials. And just as he can “get off the commission” (or be voted out), so can she. Saying Young has a “racist attitude” does not address the original question: What has Fletcher done as a commissioner that warrants her being cloned?
