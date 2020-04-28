squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Years ago, Sabal Trail offered to provide Albany a tap on their natural gas line. Now that the compressor station is sited, it should be easy for them. Opportunity for buses, local gas customers, a possible waste incinerator, attract new industry.
Excellent article by Marc Thiessen. While China misled the world about the coronavirus, Taiwan informed WHO quite early about human-to-human transmission of the virus. Yet WHO discounted it. It’s time that WHO is forced to accept Taiwan as a member. Also, USA should establish more formal relations with Taiwan — a Taiwanese consulate may be the first step.
I’m gonna say it again, get outside in the sunshine, wave and say hi to your neighbors, at a safe distance of course. Don’t worry, be happy.
Now I know why Abrams is facing tax liens. She bragged about her qualifications as a potential VP by noting her parents were preachers. She thus learned early in life how to not pay taxes on income. And how to make money without sweat equity. It figures that now she has a nonprofit that pays no tax.
Small businesses need money or they will go under and their employees will be out of work. Democrats, please pass a bill to allocate funds to provide promised payouts. It appears you want the economy to fail.
The presidents goal was 60,000 deaths; he is almost there and looks to me like he will beat it by a mile. Another big win. No mater what the number is, he is going to tell you how great a job he is doing. And a good portion of you will suck that right up.
If you or I were to display the recent behavior of Joe Biden, someone would be referring us to a doctor for dementia evaluation. You better take a real close look at his running mate if he gets the nomination.
Millions of Americans lost their jobs, and Nancy Pelosi is showing off her fancy refrigerator and her gourmet ice cream, telling jobless people to stay home and eat ice cream.
Kemp is the smartest and bravest person in America. Someone had to step forward to stop this isolation madness before we ruined this country forever. Kudos, Gov. Kemp.
Albany has a nice airport but until Albany is a destination with multiple industries that employ thousands, competent city government, a good school system, and well-managed utilities; spending millions on the airport is like putting lipstick on a pig. It’s a waste of money.
Now the president wants to un-cancel West Point’s graduation commencement so he can stand before and address the captive crowd of obedient and newly commissioned 2nd lieutenants so they may bask in His Majesty’s glorious radiance while he babbles a string of incohesive words. All that would be missing is the president’s lap dog, VP Pence, standing alongside him, urging the crowd to clap.
I went on my weekly shopping trip this weekend. At the pharmacy, two of the pharmacists filling prescriptions had no masks, one had no gloves. At Publix and Neighborhood Walmart, some people won’t follow arrows on the floors, do not social distance, and many are without masks. What’s up with that? Come on, Albany, get it together.
