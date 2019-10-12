squawkbox @albanyherald.com
We all need to pick up trash, not just Roger Marietta.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for stories on all of the candidates running for office in Albany. These 15-second sound bites and phony forums have told us voters nothing. Now at least we have an idea of where the candidates stand.
No speaker of the house should have single-party authority to impeach a president. Pelosi and many Democrats should be removed from office for attempting an unlawful government takeover.
Is it true that ASU President Marion Fedrick had Pretoria Fields “checked out” by an “advance team” before an ASU homecoming event was held there? If so, I will discontinue my support of the college. Sounds like Fedrick is trying to become the kind of “Madame President” Portia Shields was. And that’s not good.
Farmers should ask why Trump is gambling with their livelihood and not willing to settle the tariff war until China investigates the Bidens and/or the sources of the Mueller Report. Now China is buying soybeans from other countries, including Russia. Russia gets White House help growing its agricultural market at U.S. farmers’ expense. Farmers get small checks while they lose their markets and farms.
There’s no use in trying to deny it. ... I am a luv machine from outer space.
I’ve held back as long as I can. These cranks who have in their heads that Trump is God’s choice for president are either dumb as rocks or bat-$&!? crazy.
I don’t care how you spin it or who you are, if you have held an elected office for two or more terms, then you are a POLITICIAN.
I came back to Albany for the ASU homecoming, and I have been amazed by the changes downtown. One of the brightest is The Flint restaurant. Albany is so fortunate to have a visionary like Glenn Singfield. I wish continued success for you and your family, sir.
Thank you, city of Albany, for the great street festival on Wednesday to celebrate Albany State’s homecoming. There were several generations of ASU students, alumni and supporters, and everyone had a blast.
If the whistleblower had ties to Biden, then why isn’t Biden being charged with election interference?
Looking for a lost golf ball is the adult version of an Easter egg hunt.
We’re getting the shaft from the drug companies because the doctors and hospitals are getting kickbacks from them. This is why a lot of people have been overprescribed medications that they did not need. I was a victim myself, but thank God I am working my way off the crap they have been giving me.
We need David Maschke back on the Dougherty School Board. Any board that has James Bush on it needs someone with some sense to counter his lack of same.
Trump’s economic ride on the birther’s economy train is about to run out of steam. His big tax cut for the rich last year is not helping. Nobody is getting a raise. Start watching factory orders getting smaller.
The Democrat’s definition of de-bunked must be “We’ve denied the accusation, the press believed us unquestioned and are not interested in the least in doing their job and investigating it.” Debunked.