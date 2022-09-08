Here’s an idea that I know you complainers won’t consider: Forget the gap between her teeth, forget her gender and forget Stacey Abrams’ color. Listen to what she plans to do as governor. She’s the only candidate who has put forth her proposals, while all the others, like Brian Kemp, are wallowing in the mud they’re slinging.
Truth: “Knowledge is having the right answers. Intelligence is asking the right questions. Wisdom is knowing when to ask the right questions.” Reality: Taxpayer/voters are naively content to accept the answers provided by self-promoting politicians. Now, any questions anyone?
SMRs that receive a Social Security check and have a Medicare card are participating in Socialism. Give it back to the government and clear your conscience.
Seeing how people wear their masks, I understand now how contraceptives fail.
Did you support the violent attack on the Capitol? Do you think fake electors were a good idea? No? Then Biden wasn’t talking about you. Dry your eyes, blow your nose and move on.
Despite Liz Warren’s claims, being conceived in the back of a Jeep does not make you part Cherokee.
Here’s the deal: After someone disagreed with him at a recent political rally, President Biden said, “Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.” To which every third grade boy on every elementary school playground in America yelled, at the top of his lungs, “Oh yeah? It takes one to know one!”
“You cannot subsidize irresponsibility and expect people to become more responsible.” — Thomas Sowell
Has there ever been a more ignorant person on the face of the earth than Gavin Newsome, unless it’s the people that voted him in? First he mandates all Californians will have to drive electric vehicles and then tells them not to charge them. Only in the Democrats’ fairytale world.
“Cover of the Rolling Stone,” Dr. Hook ... pure poetry.
A squawker suggests Democrats coddle criminals. They also claim Democrats want to defund the police. Well, let’s throw this back to reality. Who is a bigger criminal than Trump and what party defends him? While at the same time screaming defund law enforcement agencies and kill the officers to prevent enforcement procedures from being carried out?
Herschel Walker is a pathetic individual. He should be running to a psychiatrist, not for office.
Here’s an idea, Fletcher: Just write all the liberal crap putting down true Americans that you usually do and tell your yellow bellbottom crap stories to anyone who will actually listen to you. We don’t care.
Take a long, hard look at Biden’s divisive, hate-filled speech. He’s not alone. All Democrats agree with him.
Here’s an idea City Commissioners: Rather than a pension fund just steal Top Secret documents. Then text Trump and have him send you his handler’s phone number. You can negotiate the return of the documents or sell them to Trump’s buyers. The city doesn’t have secret documents? Text Trump anyway, he has a million ways to scam the system.
Re Publix parking: There is ample room to drive in and pass others. Stay in your own lane.
Wednesday’s editorial page was outstanding.
