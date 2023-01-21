squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Being reasonably law-abiding, I drive at the speed limit (65) on the Bypass. So I am used to being passed by drivers doing 75. Lately, however, the cars passing me more often than not are doing 85 or 90. I do not see many APD or State Patrol cars on the Bypass. I think it would be good if law enforcement would “show the flag” more frequently.

