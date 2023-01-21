Being reasonably law-abiding, I drive at the speed limit (65) on the Bypass. So I am used to being passed by drivers doing 75. Lately, however, the cars passing me more often than not are doing 85 or 90. I do not see many APD or State Patrol cars on the Bypass. I think it would be good if law enforcement would “show the flag” more frequently.
Thanks to the Republican Supreme Court, the big-money corporations and lobbyists control our government. The phrase “Government of the people and by the people” is meaningless.
The United States could sink into the ocean and would do nothing to change or help the environment. Climate change advocates are frauds.
I see where there are a lot more entertainment events coming to Albany. I’m going to see Trailer Trash Tammy, Aaron Lewis and REO Speedwagon, for sure. I’d like for all my rowdy friends to join me.
Drive carefully on this road called “life” because people around here will switch lanes on you without a signal.
It is obvious that being capable of reading is not a requirement to be a mail carrier with the U.S. postal service.
OK, all you “there’s-nothing-to-do-here” whiners, here’s your chance. There are all kinds of events going on in our community, from concerts to conventions to attractions. The only way to keep them coming is to support them. There’s no way a region of this size can’t fill up these small arenas and event centers. Get off your wallet!
Someone please give Pat Riot his bottle and put him to bed. He is obviously tired, as he is dragging out old, worn-out now non issues to squawk about. Time for nite-nite, Pat.
What saddens me to no end is the way people here try to turn everything in their lives into a racial issue. And this is both black and white. At some point we have to just live our lives and stop looking for excuses to be “victims.”
Does the Police Department still have a Traffic Division? My guess is no. Since they have installed the school zone cameras for their new income, the other state traffic laws are being ignored. In fact, the drivers of the police cars (if and when you see them), violate the state traffic laws that they are supposed to enforce.
It appears that the new Labor Department chief is out to undo the shoddy work of his predecessor. He’s already identified the problems in that office and has said he has a plan in place to fix them. I know you can’t take politicians these days at their word, but at least this guy hasn’t spent his time in office sucking up to the powers that be.
Keyboard warriors accusing other squawkers of being keyboard warriors? As rich and stupid as it gets. But just what you expect with liberal Democrats.
I heard some of my church’s members carrying on a conversation Sunday that shocked me. Let’s just say it was politically incorrect ... and shameful in a house of worship.
Jellyfish have survived 650 million years despite not having a brain. This gives liberal Democrats so much hope.
Former Sen. Loeffler’s article sounded like sour grapes. She is a loser, just like that former president. The state of Georgia is blue.
