squawkbox@

Hey, Yours Truly, I am with you, truly. Keep ‘em coming ... and them going.
I went to Petsmart today to buy a small bag of dog food. I thought it was on sale but that was for members only. I didn’t want to sign up so I told them never mind. A very nice gentleman behind me said he would get it for me. I told him I would just leave it but he insisted on buying it.
In all my life, I have never seen so much hatred and uncivil language used against one another. What is wrong with people? Where is their love for one another? Can’t we agree to disagree without being nasty? As a Child of God, let us all live a life of love, just as Christ loved us.
Good article by Alan Mauldin on Lamar Hudgins. Thank you, Mr Hudgins, for your positive input in our community. You have served us well.
City officials have now run off one of our bright young minds, a man who has helped bring industry to this community. You’re right, Fletcher, this stinks of politics.
Sad that an entire class of new Georgia State Patrol cadets cheated on their exam. What were you thinking? Shame shame on you; you set a horrible example for younger people, and you gave an honorable and professional law enforcement agency a tarnished reputation. Glad Albany Herald showed their pictures. We need the best law enforcement officers available; you failed.
Kudos to the bearded one on his hire of Tom Seegmueller. His articles, along those of Doug Porter, have certainly elevated the content of the Herald. To me, this is what real journalism is all about.
Looking forward to the Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo in March. Thanks Albany Herald and Home Depot for sponsoring this event.
Excellent insight on Justin Strickland’s “resignation.” The city and county say they want to hold on to our brightest young people, then they run them off over silly politics.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Get vaccinated.
So excited about the new airport passenger boarding bridge. What a great enhancement to our regional airport.
Senior Squawker: FYI, every Friday “Helping Hands” volunteers go to the elementary schools in Dougthery County and bag up leftover food the cafeteria has and sends it home to needy kids. Your tax dollars are not being wasted. Come volunteer.
Our plea (related to the zoning issue) is actually more related to zoning itself. Georgia zoning laws are designed to place categories of functions in particular “cells” around the city designed for their function. Businesses are not supposed to open in residential sections for obvious reasons. The applicant is attempting to convert a residential single-family property that contains a church to operate a behavioral adjustment facility. That company charges for a service, therefore is in actuality a business. That is where the problem lies.
Will Senate Bill 317 finally settle the case of the Dougherty County Police Department’s existence?
Well, Mediacom has done it again, raised rates and no notice. You get nothing more for it either. Channels still going out, nothing improved, just paying more for the same old thing.
