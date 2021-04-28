squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Recently I watched an addict, I assume, eating food while seated in a Dumpster. I thought of all the million-dollar churches across town where people meet three times a week in opulence, not going into drug neighborhoods to feed the hungry. I realize many addicts are on free assistance; however, I don’t believe Jesus would have written them off.
We need more B.J. Fletchers in our local government ... and way fewer Demetrius Youngs.
After quarantining for a year due to the unqualified former president that dropped the ball with the pandemic, I have developed Vicarious Trauma, my neighbor now suffers from Compassion Fatigue. Thanks to the liquor store for filling our prescriptions, we are now gonna try to get us a disability.
The staff at Albany State are to be commended for putting on the annual student summer program. And the college really stepped up when the government cut funding from the program. I hope these kids appreciate this great program.
People asking to defund the police are showing just how mentally ill they are.
“The Price is Right” won’t work in Albany ... every price guess would be “free.” Only the EBT card knows the price.
Kenneth Florence cares about one thing and one thing only ... himself. Surely the people in that district know that.
Keep it up, Fletcher, and the woke police are liable to come after you. You can’t mention race unless you’re talking about how racist someone — usually a Republican — is.
Defund welfare! Defund unemployment! Put people back to work!
To the squawker who wondered why if all of Israel could get vaccinated, why couldn’t all of the U.S. Really? They’ve got about 9 million people in an area about the size of New Jersey compared to well over 300 million in a tremendously larger area. Squawkbox never ceases to amaze.
I agree with my fellow Republican squawker; thank you Gov. Kemp and Georgia legislators. There are too many Democratic voters, and we do need to obstruct their easy access to voting. Restricted hours; restricted weekend voting; and less voter drop boxes. Do it all.
The hatred and denial being displayed by SMRs is comforting. They pretend everything wrong in the country didn’t start happening until Jan. 20. That head in the sand mentality allows them to pretend that this country didn’t suffer for four years under Trump. Unemployment, GDP, and let’s not forget his pathetic response to COVID. Signed, Yours Truly
While watching the local television news, I saw where a car with three bodies was pulled from Lake Eufala. They hadn’t even announced the cause of death, yet there was an individual yelling for justice.
If the new Georgia voting law suppresses the working class as Sleepy Joe states, it will only affect the Republicans and not the Democrats because Republicans are the workers and Democrats are slaves to the government and are sitting on their duffs waiting on their next handout.
So President Biden wants more gun control. Chicago has one of the toughest gun control laws in the U.S. They had 703 murders in 2020 and 163 murders so far in 2021. How naive can this president be?
