To the squawker invoking the Constitution to defy stay-at-home orders: The mayor is not after your freedom; he is for protecting your health. In order to enjoy that freedom, you must be alive. So follow stay-home directives and live long to enjoy the freedom that our constitution guarantees.
I’m sure other Americans join me in feeling secure that, with our economy about to crumble, we’re led by a “successful businessman” whose primary success was fueled by filing for multiple bankruptcies.
There are three opinions about this conflict we are going through: First are the ones who have lost their income and are on the verge of losing their livelihood. These are the ones that are still out here trying to do the best they can. Second, the ones that are sitting at home, being critical of how everyone is handling this. These are the ones that talk the talk but never walk the walk. Then you have the Christians. The ones who are truly at peace, doing what they can, yet knowing that God truly has a hand in this.
I guess it’s true what I’ve heard: that the chief judge has a “special closeness” with the newly appointed Probate Court judge.
Please tell Yolanda to quit saying the same things over and over and interrupting regular programming. Her warnings are for an area southeast of us, and she just said she would stay on the air until it is out of the area, which we don’t even live in. Regular programming will be over by then. And we are tired of hearing her talk about things which she just said she wasn’t even sure of.
Still haven’t decided where to go for Easter: the living room or the bedroom.
I’m wondering when SMRs will realize what they have in common with Madoff investors. You’ve been conned. At least Madoff investors are smart enough not to support him anymore. Stay safe from COVID-19. Signed, Yours Truly
Has anyone noticed what price gas has been trading for on the commodities market for the last three weeks? Way under a dollar. How about these gas crooks in Albany? Let it go up on the market, and they can’t wait to raise the price at the pump. Should be against the law.
I see Will Geer has another imaginary friend as an admin named “Lou Sassle.” I guess Will now doesn’t like truck drivers either. It is wonderful that in such a serious time, you want to agitate people. And using a fake profile. Nice job, Will Geer.
So suicides in America have increased 35% despite antidepressant prescriptions increasing 400%. You don’t have to be a scientist to figure out SSRIs have failed immensely and actually cause suicides due to deadly side effects. Bu your doctor will never tell you this.
I’ve been going to Publix on Dawson Road since they opened. I know almost all the employees by name. I called yesterday and asked if I could cash a payroll check for $13.85 and was told I could. I went to get a few essentials and cash my check. I got back $11 and some change I asked the gentleman why, and he said there was a service charge of almost $2. I was not told this ahead of time. I was very disappointed to say the least.
