squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Fact Check: In Georgia the qualifications for coroner by law (O.C.G.A. 45-16-1) are: U.S. citizen, resident in county for that office, registered voter, minimum 25 years of age, high school diploma or equivalent, no felony convictions or of any offense involving moral turpitude, take training course within six months of election or appointment. Signed, SFC
On Aug. 4, I received four pieces of mail. One was for me and the other three were for my neighbor. There is no way the postal system can manage an election with millions of voters.
Cohilas has been pimping for Mayor Dorough ever since he was elected to office. They’re both attorneys, and that is what is wrong with our political system today.
Shame on the police officer who came flying down Jackson Sunday evening about 5:30, no lights on for emergency, flying past FUMC as we were serving the neighbors from the area. I guess this officer does not have to abide by the law and speed limit. For sure, someone could have gotten hit. I am sure they were rushing back to the station to clock out.
Yep, freeloaders who won’t lift a finger to help anyone else ... that’s what our community is filled with. It will remain that way until people are made to become self-sufficient.
I read so many talking about worrying about who Joe Biden’s vice president would be. Trump is old, too, and we have one of the worst VPs in the history of the office who would step in if he left office. In fact, I pull for Trump — as bad as he is — to make it through every day so that Pence doesn’t, God forbid, get into office. We’d have kids going to his conversion camps so they can be like him.
Although BLM, Antifa and other left-wing extremists profess a variety of ideologies, they are united in their opposition to the Constitutional values of a Democratic society governed by law. Some pretend to profess a message of freedom and progress, but they are in fact forces of anarchy, destruction and coercion in a movement to establish Communism in America.
It amazes me how many people are still fighting the Civil War in Albany. Get a clue, folks, the war’s been over a long time. Oh, and by the way, your side lost.
Trump has claimed credit many times over the years for the Veterans Choice program, which was signed into law in 2014 by — you guessed it — Obama. When pressed on it by a reporter, he simply walked out. I guess his bone spurs were acting up. That Masked Man
Whatever Yours Truly is smoking, I want some. So he/she thinks our coroner is a graduate of medical school? Why don’t you ask him?
Be very careful if you have the desire to vote for Joe Biden. Don’t forget his VP becomes president if anything happens to Joe. We won’t have to worry this year, but always remember who takes on the duties of the president if the president can’t finish his/her term.
Sherwood Christian school is all in for the safety of everyone who attends their school. Mandatory masks for all, not just the staff. The folks in charge are putting the requirements in place for everyone. This shows respect for all lives. Do as I do, not as I say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.