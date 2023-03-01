squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It appears that athlete-based school programs like UGA and Alabama may be teaching physical strength and how to excel on the field of play, but it seems that teaching good life decisions is not important.
Squawker, I don’t know what rock you’ve been under, but do you see any black person getting cancelled for saying the n-word? I don’t. If we’re going to cancel for the n-word we should cancel for “redneck” as well. Same connotation.
Come on, has the Herald surrendered to the corporate devils of cancel culture?
Mr. Morrissey/Fletcher and Yours Truly squawker: Thank you for your decisions and public writings based on facts, rightfulness and humanity, not race, gender or other biases. Even in the face of small-minded criticism, your bravery, commitment and boldness reflect your “critical thinking methodologies,” regardless of your personal thoughts.
Losing a local election, especially in race-based “armpit Albany,” does not erase one’s accomplishments in any way, shape or form. B.J. Fletcher has done a whole lot of good for this community where others ignored the needs. What have you done lately?
Dear Albany Herald, I guess you don’t get the First Amendment and we don’t get free speech from you.
Fletcher, despite your claims of right vs. wrong, your latest column is just another example of pandering to blacks. You pat yourself on the back, but it would have been a much bolder statement to announce you’re going to continue running “Dilbert.”
The demographics of the county is 70% black, and you have an issue with the majority of the commissioners being the same race. You can’t hide behind these continued attacks on Heard. It’s been 60 days since he took office. Not once has any of you talked about specific issue of policy that you disagree with him on or that he has proposed and passed.
I’m glad February is over. It was a mild summer season.
Hold on, EM. With the stroke of a pen, Biden tried to forgive $400 billion of loan debt that 43 million students signed promissory notes to repay. When the health of 4,700 people in Ohio was endangered by a toxic train wreck, Biden became a stickler for details. Sometimes using common sense is fundamental in governing. Try thinking before squawking.
Carlton, your daughter introduced me to “Closer” by Chain Smokers at a party I was DJing.
No taxpayer comment to Biden’s $400 billion equality redistribution plan: “(student) Debt forgiveness would be (for me) an opportunity to create a stronger and a more stable foundation ... and to create generational wealth afterward” ... “debt has also prevented students … to invest ... expanding the racial wealth gap.”
I assume there are many Fox News watchers who read the Squawkbox. I’m just curious, is Fox shielding their viewers from information about the Dominion lawsuit? If so, are their viewers finding out about the behind-the-scenes views of the lies spread on Fox programs? Are they getting this news from other sources, or are they remaining uninformed?
It’s a shame freedom of speech is stifled even when it comes to a comic strip.
