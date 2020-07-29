If Southwest Georgia and Albany want new industries and higher paying jobs, there needs to be lower property taxes, along with educated and respectful workers who take pride in their community. Pull your pants up and lose the racist titles. Businesses want to see there is a pool of dependable workers to select from.
There is one party that cares for America and the safety of its people. That would be the Republicans. The other party doesn't care about anybody and only panders to people with lies just to get their votes. That would be the Democrats.
Where are the puzzles? Why aren’t they in the paper regularly anymore?
Three things, lying squawker: There are plenty of conservative squawks in the Squawkbox I read every day. I'm from Ocilla, and I think Mr. Fletcher has done fine and the beard is a good look for him. And we don't need goose-stepping Trump-worshiping sheep like you -- who thinks everyone who doesn't fall down and worship your god should be marched to the gas chambers -- speaking for us.
Six hundred jobs with two new plants in north Georgia and 160 new jobs for Bainbridge in the near future. Don't blame Gov. Kemp for these locations. Businesses choose to locate where the employees are reliable and the families can live comfortably. Unfortunately, with the taxes, crime and mediocre public school system, Albany is nowhere near the top of that list.
Unfortunately, Warren Grant's column is so true. It's sad because I don't believe there will be a change. Even though I raised my children to do better, I see them taking on the ways of this new gimme generation.
Biden finally answered a few softball questions from reporters today. He still can't explain how he will pay for all his proposed giveaway programs.
Squawker, where have you been? To say that Trump is sending federal troops to put down legal protesters in Portland and Chicago is indicative of two things: 1) that you are not watching the news, even CNN or 2) that you do not understand what you are seeing.
Trump blew up the China trade deal. He has not brought back jobs to America. He has hurt the farmers. He has had no plan to stop the pandemic from killing so many people. You have to vote to end Trump's reign of error.
The Democratic party has no intention of accepting the election results if Trump wins.
I love the way God made me. I don't need my body covered in tattoos and my face covered with piercings. Sorry you felt the need to alter what God made. You ain't cute.
When is the roadwork at the Third and Magnolia turn lane going to be finished? It has been months with nothing being done.
Don’t know why teachers and others are afraid to return to normal routine. We have proven treatment and prevention in hydroxycloroquine and also you can take extra Vitamin D, C and zinc to boost your immunity.
Olivia de Havilland was a noted actress whose best known role was in “Gone with the Wind.” And her death is to be mourned. But to devote a half-page to this with no mention of the passing of two other celebrities, Regis Philbin or John Saxon, seems a bit skewed.
