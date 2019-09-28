The Democrats have once again demonstrated pathetic leadership by jumping to guilty impeachment conclusions prior to hearing all of the facts. This should concern all U.S. citizens.
No matter what happens in the playoffs, thank you, Atlanta Braves and Brian Snitker, for an amazing — and an amazingly entertaining — season! (A World Series win would be nice, though.)
Criminals obey gun laws like politicians follow their oaths of office.
When intelligent people watch the real news, they quickly realize that the Democrats in Congress are mean and evil people. They want to destroy our jobs and freedom in order to get President Trump. I am glad that I don’t have that kind of hatred in me. I would hope that the average American does not condone that kind of hatred. This country needs healing.
Demetrius Young’s campaign slogan: Vote for me, I need a job.
I am fed up with the lies coming from the Democrats. What Adam Schiff lied about at the beginning of the intelligence hearing was despicable, and he should be removed as chair of the committee and resign from Congress.
AOC said that if we do not pass the Green New Deal, humanity will end. Climate change is a problem, but not the end of the world.
At the end of the day, the man on the street cares not about this Ukraine matter. The headline-seeking liberal Democrats are obsessed with keeping their names in the press. This impeachment inquiry mess will backfire on them and prove to be another political blunder.
Melania Trump’s parents are immigrants using an Einstein visa. Her father was, and maybe he still is, a card-carrying member of the Communist Party. He probably reports to Putin. These are the immigrants that will not make America great again?
By coercing the Ukraine president for dirt on a political opponent, King Trump has done something far more serious than Slick Willie ever did. King Trump has put national security at risk. Folks with the MAGA hats just don’t understand.
If conservatives trust in God, why do they need so many guns? Answer: Because they don’t trust Democrats!
When looking for an educated work force, how many potential businesses relocate to Columbus after reading the Squawkbox?
Joe Biden bullies and threatens Ukraine, yet the Democrats are going after Trump. I guess if Joe Biden was to commit a mass shooting, Trump would be the one charged with murder.
This bogus impeachment proceeding is 100% political. Nancy Pelosi better enjoy her job as house Speaker while she can. After 2020, she will be gone.
As their god faces impeachment, the Trumpsters are scrambling like cockroaches to point fingers at Obama, Clinton, the Sta-Puff Marshmello Man and anybody else they can think of. It must be hard being that blindly loyal to such a dishonest man.
Weren’t the Militia replaced by a standing army under General Washington? Why do conservatives interpret the Constitution instead of reading it word for word?
Now that Donald Trump released the transcript regarding his phone call to Ukraine, how about Joe Biden releasing the transcript of his phone call to Ukraine?