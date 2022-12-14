squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Mike McCoy, thank you for classy comments in the face of commissioners who have not one iota of class.
Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott says Herschel Walker will continue to be a leader of the party for years to come. I guess poor Howdy Doody will just have to wait.
I’m bettin’ Major League umpires next season will drop FTX from their uniforms.
Mike McCoy is one of the few good people in our city/county government. And with that impressive list of accomplishments during the past year, it’s obvious the Dougherty County commissioners are trying to “get back at him” for not taking John Hayes’ crap like they do.
The following comment was made on Carlton’s last visit to the Doc: “High cholesterol, high sodium, and lots of toxins ... your blood test is remarkably similar to that of a potato chip.”
Wow! Tell the county commissioners how you really feel, Fletcher. I’d forgotten the Hayes fiasco; thanks for reminding us. I know Mike McCoy, and he is decent, fair man. Gloria Gaines has had it out for him since the Hayes incident. She’s working behind the scenes to try and use others to exact what she thinks will be revenge. In reality, it’s pettiness.
I’m a black man, and people like Victor Edwards, Gloria Gaines and Clinton Johnson do not represent me. What they do is take care of their friends. Citizens should look into recall petitions.
The county and city commissioners are doing what they were elected to do. It is not pretty, but it’s necessary. If you and others want to see something different, leave this Squawkbox and take your squawks to commission meetings. Either change will happen because of you and others’ input or the next election may see the change you want.
Fletcher, why don’t you leave John Hayes alone? He’s still licking his wounds from another election loss.
That is a point well-raised. Politicians have morphed in so many ways the last 25 years. Does the will to do what’s right still exist among the species? Voters, society and especially big money have certainly changed these people’s behavioral tendencies in very negative ways.
“Well, I think if they win I should get all the credit, but if they lose I shouldn’t get blamed at all.” Donald Trump’s sad statement made by a weak man. He blames everyone but himself for his many mistakes and shortcomings. One thing worse: the fools who still follow him. Even SMRs are starting to realize how useless he is. Signed, Yours Truly
Georgia back-to-back? Hard to imagine at the start of the season, but things look more likely now. Go Dawgs, woof, woof, woof!
Well, Democrat voter, I wouldn’t laugh about personally not having a student loan. If Biden gets his way, you will be able to proudly pay off thousands of other people’s college loans for them. Just imagine the thrill and satisfaction that will bring to your family. And your checkbook. The Patriot
My carrier was running out of time (recently) so she didn’t deliver my mail. Maybe I will get it one day this week. If the carriers were paid for what they are worth, they would be starving.
