I see that Commissioner Jones received a leadership award. Too bad he is not using it wisely in voting against businesses. First he votes against a solar farm because it will make too much noise. Then he voted against a car dealership to locate on Gillionville Road, so that business went to Lee County. Now he just voted against a day care center. Apparently he’s a slow learner.
Fletcher, with the likes of you and your liberal-minded leadership of the once great Albany Herald, I now understand why this paper is down to a few pages. If you would like to live with like-minded folks as yourself, I will gladly make the first donation for your move to California.
SMRs, Trump’s candle will soon burn out.
Someone wrote, “Thieves cannot be president of America.” Then I read “Let’s bring back the one honest man left in American, our true president and put him back in office for life.” Thanks for admitting you are not honest, but that is apparent. Trump is the biggest thief to have ever been in office. If you want a leader for life, North Korea is the place for you.
So many delusional climate activists believe we only have eight years left on this planet. What will they say 50 years from now when they are still here?
It is comical when an SMR attempts to engage on an intellectual level but can’t. He stated “history’s weakest president” and “largest deficit.” He is attempting to smear Biden but doesn’t know the difference between debt and deficit. The deficit has decreased under Biden after four years of rising under Trump, perhaps the weakest president you were referring to. Signed, Yours Truly
Doomsday squawker. Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter sure as heck means Neo-Nazis and neo-liberals alike, a la Hilary Clinton, AOC and Bernie Sanders, will not take over the medium. A great day for free speech in America. The Patriot
So nice to get my ‘22 property tax bill. We are paying for a Probate judge that was under indictment, a coroner that wants a $1 million-plus office, a city councilman taking care of “his” people, another councilman who has never worked and stays high on weed, spending millions on a civil rights museum that nobody visits and a transportation center that is worthless. Wonder why they are building all those new homes in Lee County?
Another Oath Keeper pleads guilty for the Jan. 6 riot. It’s a shame he is going to jail and Trump will have his freedom.
You could take CNN’s and MSNBC’s TV ratings and combine them and still get a lower TV rating than Fox News. Even more Democrats watch Fox News than CNN and MSNBC because they want to get truthful news, not fear mongering fake news like you get on CNN and MSNBC.
Thank you, ALDON, for your annual Day of Prayer event. How much better would our world be if we would all get together and pray for guidance?
When, Albany and Dougherty County officials, are we going to have a business announcement like the ones that seem to be taking place all over the state except for here? You people are comfortable with the status quo, so you let our community continue to wither.
