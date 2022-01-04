squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Lots of not so hidden messages in the latest squawks. I wonder what the comments would have been if it was a white female receiving the car? When you finish your bashing check out the Strive2Thrive program. Ask what the accomplishments of its graduates are. If some of our tax dollars are to be used to help people, this is a program that should be getting some of those dollars.
Dan Reeves was one of the good guys. Even in high school, I don’t remember anybody that didn’t like Dan. He respected and got respect from everyone.
OK, Fletcher, where was the Queen? Where was the Heart? Where was the Crosby, Stills and Nash? I know, this is all subjective, and I agree with the squawkers who say they appreciate the effort. But maybe next time (in 20 years?) you can cut back on the Elton and add a few of these other classics.
If the hypocrites on Fox News would stop putting out misinformation about the virus, the uneducated masses could get vaccinated, and we could stop the spread.
Just keep doing what you’re doing, Mr. Fletcher. We’ll let you know when/if you need to be let out to pasture. I love your writing.
I was right, those damned Medicare advantage commercials are back. I wish they would go away forever.
When will these greedy NFL teams that will do anything to win a football game quit paying big money and bringing back clowns like Brown when they know he cares nothing about team, only about self. Just watch, someone will sign him, pay him a lot of money, and he’ll do the same thing — or something stupider — again.
What we are … is God’s gift to us. What we become … is our gift to God.
Trump did not tell his terrorists to stop attacking law enforcement until three hours had passed. How do you fake Christians justify this man being your chosen one?
Way to go, Fletcher. Loved the Top 150 albums story.
To stop drunk drivers from killing non-drunk drivers ban all non-drunk drivers from driving. That is the way gun control works. Place restrictions on law abiding gun owners and the criminals continue the illegal criminal use of guns.
Another hard rain, another day of supreme panic by our local TV station. They live to spread fear among the public, hoping a tornado actually will hit so that they can say “Look at us, we’re there saving all these lives.” I’d rather have watched football.
Republicans in Georgia are in a feeding frenzy to show they’re the most Trump-like. They already jerry-rigged the state redistricting maps, and now they’re getting ready to push laws that will let anyone carry a gun, no registration, no waiting period, no restrictions. And the next time there is a mass killing, they’ll tell us guns don’t kill people. No, people with guns kill people.
I really wish there was a good option for the access of The Albany Herald. We no longer have home delivery by a route carrier. The delivery by mail is a disgrace. There are times when we will get three or four papers at one time at the end of the week. The online version is so difficult with all of the pop-up ads that sometimes occupy 30% or more of the screen.
