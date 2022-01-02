squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Now watching the Rose Bowl. OSU is down by 14 ... hope they can come back. I’m writing to say how much I enjoyed the OSU playing of the National Anthem. Pretty close to the way we played it. I mute acts that brutalize the “Banner”... and most of them do. As the old folks used to say, I hope you and yours have a safe and sane New Year.
People have gone nuts about Joe Manchin saying he won’t back Biden’s BBB. They scream about “one Senator stopping Biden’s Plan.” I’d like to correct the record. It’s not one Senator, it’s 51 Senators who are stopping a very bad waste of billions of dollars.
Last year our town grieved over the death of a 10-year-old hit in his bed by a stray bullet that went through the walls of his house. Last night, I huddled in my little board-and-batten house listening to fireworks, gunfire, automatic weaponry, and yes, artillery. Tell me how I was safe.
The phrase I would like to see a whole lot less of this year is “That’s a great question.” I heard that more this past year than the rest of my 74 years combined. Most of the time that same question has been asked a hundred times already. Ad infinitum, ad nauseum.
Synovus Bank and United Way (operates on funds donated by the community) showed compassion by donating a new car to the single mom of four kids. I suspect that taxpayers are supporting the family. My question is where is the father of the kids? You don’t bring kids into the world without a means to provide for them.
A reporter asked a New Yorker who moved to the South to get away from high crime, stale jobs, high prices and endless lockdowns who he would be voting for. He said he would still vote Democratic, which proves you can’t fix stupid.
Crude oil prices are up 15% during the month of December and gas prices may follow, depending on gas usage. If COVID causes less people going to work, supply will increase. Natural gas prices fell 20% during the month of December because a warmer-than-normal fall and early winter. These are the facts, and I didn’t make up a single one.
If con is the opposite of pro, is Congress the opposite of progress?
United Way just helped buy a new car for a mother of four who has no fathers around. United Way SWGA just received $1 million of your taxpayer dollars. Being irresponsible, being unable to provide for your children should not be rewarded. I am sure thousands of dollars are already being sent to this person, and now some more of our tax dollars buy her a new car.
While you have to applaud those wanting to help others, sometime those in need should look at their own actions and take steps to change their conditions. One such case is that of a single mother with four children. After one baby, she surely knew what causes pregnancy. Children need a father in their lives. Also, the father(s) should be made to provide for their offspring.
Good luck to NaKecia Smith and congratulations on participating in the Strive2Thrive program. And thanks to the Strive2Thrive volunteers for giving a “hand-up” to her and all the other participants. This is a great program for Albany.
