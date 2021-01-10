squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Four years ago, I could not understand how Hitler took over Germany. Now I know. America has just ducked an enormous bullet.
After the events of 6 January, Mexico has declared that they will pay for the wall. And Canada wants one too ... a big one.
The police were no less severe to the thugs raiding the Capitol than they were to the thugs who carried out the break-ins, lootings and burnings this past year. Thugs are thugs, no matter which race they may be. Both Republicans and Democrats are sickened and tired of the extremist few from both sides. The police are doing the best they can in order to deal with the crazies living amongst us.
I watched those scenes unfold, Fletcher, and was indeed saddened by the direction of our country and the lack of presidential leadership. But I am enough of an optimist to at least wait and see what direction we now take. We all might need to get to praying.
I do not understand how so few Republican congressman and senators are willing to demand any consequence for the president’s responsibility in the insurrection. Nixon resigned only when Republicans forced him either to resign or be removed after impeachment.
What alarms me is why Trump had to be “effectively isolated from the nation.” A sitting president incited a riot at the Capitol as Congress voted to confirm the electoral votes. What countries does this act of lawlessness remind you of? And after the attempted coup, Cruz, Hawley and their GOP cronies still objected to the confirmation.
When you deal with the devil, sooner or later he’s going to want his due. Let’s see where he’s going to lead you now. To hell?
I can remember when I had a flip phone. I didn’t want to screw around with all those features and didn’t figure I had time. Darn phone was always taking pictures of the inside of my pocket, but darned if I could take a picture if I wanted to take one.
Ever wonder why there are no Democrats on Mt. Rushmore?
If you don’t want to get killed by the police, don’t engage in illegal activities.
Have you noticed that entitled, complaining people don’t happen to be very joyful?
Republicans will deny and continue to lie about Trump’s attempt at overthrowing the powers of government, just as easily as they deny his constant lies about COVID, his lies about election fraud, and his demands for state officials to cheat for him to win an election. No behavior is too bad for Trump.
Pelosi is concerned about Trump having the nuclear codes? How many wars has Trump started in his four years in office? Big fat zero. I am more concerned about comatose Biden having access to the nuclear codes.
The election is over, so why am I getting Republican political mail in my mailbox now? Is the postmaster a Democrat?
Winston Churchill said, “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. It’s inherent value is the equal sharing of misery.” I am so sad our country is headed in that direction.
Most Republicans, probably an extreme majority, are totally disgusted with those idiots who raided the U.S. Capitol.
