Bond, James Bond. Ole Father Time finally did what all the scurrilous commies and despicables couldn’t. Mr. Connery was the original and, in truth, only J.B. The rest were simply Blofeld in disguise. RIP, 007.
People on Facebook have been posting comments for Christians to get out and vote and threatening others with their soul going to hell if they choose wrong. First of all, I didn’t know God was a Replublician or a Democrat. I’m sure He is pleased He’s being thought of and talked about, but I think it must make Him very sad to be used by self-righteous people for their own agenda.
Four years ago Donnie T’s mantra was “Drain the Swamp.” Maybe it’s now time to “Flush the Toilet.”
We were happy to see Ashford Drive repaved; great job. But one Ashford resident was having some big trees removed from their yard, and the tree service dropped one right on the new pavement. Left a hole about 7 or 8 inches deep and about as big around as a basketball. They should be made to come back and fix the road. The tree service guy had plenty of room to drop the tree in the person’s yard.
I’m voting for Joyce Barlow, and part of the reason is that Mr. Biden endorsed her. The other reason is that she is a good woman.
People complain about the Dougherty School System, but they’re not basing the complaints on what’s happening now. Mr. Dyer is doing a great job. Support E-SPLOST!
This isn’t a PSA for Albany Utilities, but you can make a payment over the phone also. I’ve been doing this since they closed the lobby due to the pandemic.
Be very careful when shopping on Amazon Prime. I ordered my wife some shoes, and they sent me a fishing reel.
Gerald Greene has been serving his region longer than any other members of the state legislature except one. There’s a reason: He is a decent man who delivers for his constituents.
A Stanford University study of Trump rallies from June to September estimated 30,000 COVID infections have led to about 700 deaths. Trump is killing Americans so he can win an election.
Great to see stories in the paper Sunday about things going on in Albany. And I’m even more impressed by the events at Albany State and Chehaw where people continued to social distance while enjoying getting out of the house.
I think the saying should be “if you don’t vote you shouldn’t complain.” This is America and you can complain either way. There are various reasons for not voting, one of them being maybe you’re just tired of voting for the lesser of two evils.
I too wonder how it happens that “precious lives” turn into “welfare babies” and “burdens on society” after they’re born.
This presidential race is between President Trump and Joe Biden, not Hunter Biden. Joe Biden is a decent, God-fearing man who loves his only surviving child, despite his shortcomings. President Trump reveals who he is everyday as he slings trumped-up baseless accusations. He attacks to distract because has no plans for the future other than “You won’t believe how great it is going to be.” On his worst day, Joe is still a better man than President Trump will ever be.
