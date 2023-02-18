squawkbox@albanyherald.com
So Albany is praised for its “placemaking efforts.” For those of us not versed in “baffle gab,” can you give us a few examples?
Hey, Fletcher, here’s a song lyric for you about this place you seem to love so much: “Nothing but the dead and dying back in my little town.” — Paul Simon
SMRs, Trump will bring down Fox News because of the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit. Then you too will watch the “liberal news.”
To answer your question with a question: Why do you believe our culture is an excuse? Your actions are a consistent reminder that if I don’t join your culture, I am not worthy. Yet you do everything to exclude minorities from your group. In order for one to be a minority, they are excluded from the majority and, thus, an entity unto themselves.
I read that, by law, you must turn on your headlights when it is raining in Sweden. How am I supposed to know when it is raining in Sweden?
Based on what I read in this forum, I think we’re all raging racists around here.
Carlton, remember, you are only ever young once, but you can be immature forever. Rock on!
Those pesky old white men, telling women what to do with their bodies, eh Carlton? Maybe you forgot about the Supreme Being who is often portrayed as an old white man who gave us the 10 Commandments? If humans would obey the one about not committing adultery, there would be fewer people breaking the “Thou shalt not kill” commandment.
Don Lemon said Nikki Haley is past her prime. What does that say about Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden?
I notice the racists are all upset over Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl. These not-so-closeted racists obviously don’t like black people. They pretend to be upset that Rihanna reached toward her own crotch, yet they had no problem voting for a candidate who bragged about grabbing women in that area. Signed, Yours Truly
Here’s the deal: Biden encourages and welcomes immigrants who illegally enter the U.S. and provides health care, hotel accommodations and catered meals for them. A train derails in Ohio, creating a toxic environment, and he does none of the above for local residents. Did not even provide bottled water in the immediate aftermath.
Whoopi Goldberg said she couldn’t tell the difference between South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Sen. Rick Scott. Well, I can’t tell the difference between Whoopi Goldberg and Bill Goldberg.
“African American” is a misnomer. If you had dual citizenship from an African country and the USA, then you would actually be an African American.
I cannot help but to laugh at the NFL football players with their social justice statements on their helmets. Social justice means fair division of resources, opportunities and privileges in society. I wonder how many of these multimillionaires fairly divide their salaries with the rest of society.
An F15 has a ceiling of nearly 100,000 feet (Smithsonian, Air Warriors). Use an F15 with a gun to shoot down the balloons. Much cheaper than an F22 and a $400,000 sidewinder.
Mr. Fletcher knows how to keep the conservatives in line. He speaks the truth.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.