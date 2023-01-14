squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Hi DAR, once again you got your facts mixed up and you are totally and completely incorrect. Joe Biden is not going to take anybody’s gas stove away.
Never have truer words been said than that of American Revolution leader Thomas Paine: “He who dares not to offend cannot be honest.”
YT, EM, Pat-Riot and the rest of you complaining about SMRs and Demo-craps: Instead of your usual verbal sparring about something you can’t fix, complain about drivers not using their headlights at dawn, dusk and when it’s raining. Makes more sense than what y’all are complaining about. But then, you may be who I’m complaining about.
The new commission chairman insists that others call him “Rev. Heard.” Fat chance of that happening. You’ve done nothing to earn the respect of the public ... we’re not part of your sect.
Squawker, that must be some mighty powerful Kool-Aid you have been chugging on if you think what happened with the speakers election was a result of independent thinkers. That was the biggest Congressional clusterflub in over 100 years.
We now have a sitting lieutenant governor who tried to help subvert the U.S. Constitution and overthrow the American government. That Georgians would elect such a low-life is not unusual; we’ve done it before. But to think of this man’s political allegiance to the deposed Lying King is disgusting.
Equality Fool and Yours — the Clown — Truly: Now we know how Biden became a multimillionaire on a government salary. He sold our top secret intelligence to our most formidable adversary, China. Can you say China? I know you can’t because Joy Reid only talks about racism. How about a raid on his Delaware hideaway?
Joe Biden’s trip to the border was a waste of taxpayer dollars. It was little more than a photo op.
I hope the Herald provides a civics lesson for the uninformed voters when our lieutenant governor goes to trial for being a Trump fake-elector.
This Meghan and Harry self-serving infomercial series has got to be the lowest class mess to come along in a long while. Does anyone really believe a word either one of them says? One big waaah fest ... poor me.
Yours Truly, when you lie, I will call you out. On Dec. 22, the FBI admitted to the mainstream media it had payed Twitter $3.5 million, thus confirming the files Elon Musk released two weeks earlier. And the FBI is now refusing to admit its payments to META. Y Truly, you are the new “bubble boy.” Enjoy it ‘til the big burst.
After COVID, my “going out” clothes have missed me so much. I put them on, and they hugged me so tightly I could barely breathe.
Yes, please get rid of Omar, Swalwell and Schiff. If you are forced to select one of these, make it Schiff. He is the biggest liar in Congress.
Must be a great evening dinner at the Trump puzzle palace. Can you imagine the conversation with a guest list featuring Bolsonaro, Gaetz, Greene, Jim Jordan, Steve Bannon, Santos, and the Q’ elite? Surely signed copies of the book “How to Run a Successful Coup d’ etat or How to Become a Dictator in Ten Easy Steps” will be on sale for all guests.
